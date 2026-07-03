Natasha Lyonne

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'Euphoria' Star Natasha Lyonne Has a Very NSFW Cannes Look
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Star Natasha Lyonne Goes Sheer in Daring Cannes Minidress

Inside the sheer minidress, vintage Hollywood styling, and subtle ‘free the nipple’ moment behind Natasha Lyonne’s latest Cannes look.

Bernadette Giacomazzo54 days ago
Natasha Lyonne Escorted Off Delta Flight After 'Euphoria' Premiere Because She Was 'Out of It'
Pop Culture

Natasha Lyonne Reportedly Removed From Delta Flight After ‘Euphoria’ Premiere

What witnesses say happened between the ‘Euphoria’ premiere, a red-eye to New York, and the flight’s return to the gate.

Bernadette Giacomazzo99 days ago
Natasha Lyonne in a sparkly silver dress at an event. The background is blurred with people in formal attire.
Pop Culture

Natasha Lyonne Says She Relapsed After Years of Sobriety: 'Recovery Is a Lifelong Process'

"Anyone out there struggling, remember you’re not alone," the 46-year-old actress wrote on social media.

Alex Ocho173 days ago
Ariana Grande, Odessa A'zion at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Ariana Grande Wears 'ICE Out' Pin at 2026 Golden Globes

The singer's message comes after the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis.

Trace William Cowen186 days ago
A woman in a red top and beaded hair sits in a kitchen, holding a cigarette, with a confident expression.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Season 3: Who's Returning and Who's Joining the Cast

Danielle Deadwyler, Natasha Lyonne, and Trisha Paytas are among the newcomers for the long-awaited third season of HBO's hit.

Trace William Cowen273 days ago
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Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, and Sam Trammell are among the lastest group of actors to join the robust cast of 'Euphoria.'
Pop Culture

Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, and Sam Trammell Join 'Euphoria' Season 3 Cast

The HBO drama's upcoming third season features much of the beloved cast returning, as well as some new heavy hitters.

Alex Gonzalez274 days ago
Tyler James Williams attends The Walt Disney Company's Emmy Awards Celebration at Vibiana on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: Zendaya Coleman wears loose wavy shoulder-length brown hair with a side part, a silver-based multicolored metallic brocade mini coat with a white faux-fur collar and matching white faux-fur cuffs, structured horizontal pleated panels down the front resembling bows, grey ribbed pocket trim, long sleeves and a short hemline, outside Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026, on September 30, 2025 in Paris, France NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 31: Kieran Culkin poses at the opening night of David Mamet's "Glengarry Glen Ross" at The Palace Theatre on March 31, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Tyler James Williams Places Zendaya, Kieran Culkin on Child Actor 'Mount Rushmore'

Williams said that the jump from child to adult actor requires restarting one's career and finding "the next gear every time."

Jaelani Turner-Williams274 days ago
donald glover in 21 savage movie
Music

21 Savage Shares 'American Dream' Trailer Starring Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin

The trailer features new music from 21, who's also joined by Jabari Banks as Metro Boomin.

Trace William Cowen921 days ago
Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale in new Peacock series
Pop Culture

Natasha Lyonne Stars in New Trailer for Rian Johnson’s Peacock Mystery Series ‘Poker Face’

Rian Johnson isn't slowing down. Next up, the director behind 'Knives Out' and 'Glass Onion' is bringing the Natasha Lyonne-led 'Poker Face' to Peacock.

Trace William Cowen1289 days ago
Method Man in Moose Knuckles
Style

Method Man and Natasha Lyonne Enlisted for New Moose Knuckles Campaign

In a statement, Moose Knuckles CEO Victor Luis said the Method Man and Natasha Lyonne-starring campaign marked a "dream come true" for the brand.

Trace William Cowen1368 days ago
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Eric Andre is pictured causing chaos
Pop Culture

‘The Eric Andre Show’ Confirmed for New Season Featuring Lil Yachty, Jon Hamm, Blac Chyna, Waka Flocka, and More

Andre's remarkably absurd comedy series will bring a new batch of hilarious episodes, dubbed "Season 666," to Adult Swim and HBO Max starting in 2023.

Trace William Cowen1522 days ago
united states vs billie holiday
Pop Culture

Hulu Shares Trailer for 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' Starring Andra Day

Hulu acquired the rights to the Andra Day-starring biopic 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday,' and now the streaming platform has dropped a new trailer.

Joe Price2013 days ago
zazie beetz oscars
Pop Culture

Film Academy’s New Member Invites Include Zazie Beetz, Zendaya, Awkwafina, Lakeith Stanfield, and Brian Tyree Henry

In an attempt to diversify the Academy after years of criticism, the latest membership invitees are 45 percent women and 36 percent people of color.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2207 days ago

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