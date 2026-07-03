Featured
The first season of the Peacock mystery series, premiering Jan. 26, evokes feelings of Columbo and features a dynamite performance from Natasha Lyonne.William Goodman
From Robert Eggers' newest film 'The Northman' to the next Sony Pictures Spiderman spinoff 'Morbius,' these are the best new movies in theaters for April 2022.Andy Herrera
Pop Culture
What to Watch This Week: 'The Adam Project,' 'Bust Down,' Zoë Kravitz Hosting 'SNL' & More
Our picks for the best new movies & shows for March 11-13. From Netflix's 'The Adam Project,' to Peacock's 'Bust Down,' Zoë Kravitz on 'SNL' and more.Karla Rodriguez
Robert Pattinson becomes the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves' procedural full of quirky crime lords, riddles, and Gotham City on fire. This is 'The Batman'.William Goodman