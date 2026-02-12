Sports

Cleveland Browns Star Myles Garrett Cheers on Chloe Kim as She Chases Historic Third Olympic Gold

Garrett watched from the stands as Kim chased history with a bid for a third straight Olympic gold.

Cleveland Browns Star Myles Garrett Cheers on Chloe Kim's Olympic Run
Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage

As Chloe Kim dropped into the halfpipe in Livigno, Italy, she wasn’t the only elite athlete locked in.

According to ESPN, standing along the side of the course, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett tracked every move through his camera lens, capturing the moment as Kim began another chapter in her Olympic run.

Garrett made the trip overseas to support Kim, who is aiming to make history at the Olympics by becoming the first snowboarder to win three consecutive gold medals in the women’s halfpipe. After her qualifying run, he didn’t hold back.

“I got her whole run,” Garrett said. “She’s amazing.”

Kim backed up that praise with her performance. Just weeks removed from dislocating her shoulder during a training session in Switzerland, she posted the top score in qualifying to move comfortably into the final.

Wearing a shoulder brace, she delivered a smooth first run packed with amplitude and technical precision, including a 1080-degree spin while riding switch. When her score flashed, she grinned and stuck out her tongue at the camera.

“I might be better at snowboarding than I am at walking,” Kim said earlier in the week, laughing at her own nerves.

At 25, Kim already owns one of the most decorated résumés in snowboarding. She won her first Olympic gold medal at 17 during the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, becoming the youngest woman to claim gold in Olympic snowboarding.

In Beijing in 2022, she successfully defended her title, becoming the first woman to win two Olympic gold medals in halfpipe. She’s also an eight-time X Games gold medalist and the first athlete to win major titles at the Youth Olympic Games, X Games, World Championships, and Olympics in the same discipline.

Now, she’s chasing something even bigger.

“She’s going to do it,” Garrett said of her gold-medal quest. “She’s the best.”

After qualifying, the couple met in the friends-and-family section near the bottom of the pipe. The tone quickly shifted from intense to playful.

“Me,” Kim said when asked who holds greater sports supremacy.

“You’re better than me?” Garrett shot back.

Kim doubled down, then added another edge: “I’m funnier than you.”

“I’ll give her that,” Garrett replied. “She’s funnier.”

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