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Actors Sasha Clements, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman at the "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" premiere held at The Walt Disney Studios on July 27, 2022 in Burbank, California.
Pop Culture

Monique Coleman Shuts Down Corbin Bleu Chatter, Say's His Wife Took Their Photo

The 'High School Musical' star joked that she was the "third wheel" between Bleu and his wife, Sasha Clements.

Jaelani Turner-Williams45 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion's 'Moulin Rouge' Run Ends, Says She Doesn't 'Have Time to Be Sad'

The three-time Grammy winner broke up with Klay Thompson shortly before announcing her final date of the Broadway musical.

Jaelani Turner-Williams77 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 24, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Early Exit From 'Moulin Rouge' Broadway Show

Megan recently went through a very public breakup with Dallas Mavericks player Klay Thompson.

Joe Price81 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion in a sparkling corset and red jacket, wearing a top hat, on stage with a vibrant red background.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Emotional During ‘Moulin Rouge’ Performance Amid Klay Thompson Breakup

The rapper took the Broadway stage just hours after announcing her split with the NBA star.

Alex Ocho83 days ago
Megan thee Stallion
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized During Broadway Production of 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'

According to a statement from a representative of Megan provided to Complex, the Houston rapper, who stars as Zidler in the show, began feeling “very ill” in the middle of it.

Andrew White108 days ago
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Rei Ami in an elegant black and gold gown poses on the red carpet at the Oscars.
Pop Culture

'KPop Demon Hunters' Singer Says She Surprised Her Parents By Paying Off Their Mortgage: 'A Dream'

'KPop Demon Hunters' singer Rei Ami called the moment "a dream come true."

Trace William Cowen123 days ago
Chaka Khan Reflects on Turbulent Life While Celebrating New Autobiographical Musical
Music

Chaka Khan Turns Turbulent Life Into 'I’m Every Woman' Musical

From South Side struggle to 11-time Grammy icon, the Queen of Funk finally puts every secret, setback, and breakthrough onstage in a raw new musical.

Bernadette Giacomazzo127 days ago
The TLC 'Crazy, Sexy, Cool' Musical Gets Its Full Cast—And the Internet Has Opinions
Music

TLC Musical Reveals Who’s Playing T-Boz, Left Eye, and Chilli — Fans Already Have Thoughts

The stage adaptation of TLC’s iconic album is officially cast, but social media isn’t totally sold.

Bernadette Giacomazzo141 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion performing on stage, wearing an orange top and denim shorts, with long curly red hair.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion to Make Her Broadway Debut in 'Moulin Rouge!'

Hotties can catch Megan taking on the role of Zidler in the Broadway musical beginning on March 24.

Alex Ocho142 days ago
Left: Eddie Murphy in a black suit smiles at an event. Right: Jennifer Hudson in a black outfit poses with Beyoncé, who wears a black hat and jacket.
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Reveals a Previously Untold Beyoncé and Jennifer Hudson Story From 'Dreamgirls' Set

The Oscar-nominated actor shared a wholesome story about the two women between takes on the set of 'Dreamgirls.'

Alex Ocho345 days ago
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Wicked Soundtrack Picture Disc Vinyl
Music

'Wicked: The Soundtrack' - How to Buy on Picture Disc Vinyl

The soundtrack features performances from Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and more.

Complex Staff458 days ago
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 26: Pharrell Williams attends the Sacai Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2025 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Pharrell Williams’ Live-Action Musical Biopic Permanently Shelved Three Months Before Release

"Golden" was slated to star Kelvin Harrison Jr., Halle Bailey and more.

Jaelani Turner-Williams524 days ago
Paul Mescal in gladiator attire, arms raised, looking up with an excited expression. The ground is visible beneath him.
Pop Culture

Watch Paul Mescal Sing in ‘SNL’ Skit of ‘Gladiator II’ As a Musical

Inspired by the success of 'Wicked' and 'Moana 2,' the Irish actor brought the house down with this epic musical parody.

Alex Ocho587 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Ariana Grande attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Ariana Grande Jokes That She Would've Been In 'Insane Asylum' If Not Cast in 'Wicked'

Ariana Grande got her wish and stars as Glinda in the Jon M. Chu-directed fantasy musical epic.

Jaelani Turner-Williams611 days ago
Cynthia Erivo attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Cynthia Erivo Slams Fan-Edited 'Wicked' Photo: ‘To Edit My Face and Hide My Eyes Is to Erase Me’

The British actress plays Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, in the upcoming film adaptation of the long-running Broadway musical.

Alex Ocho640 days ago
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Selena Gomez on the red carpet wearing an elegant, off-the-shoulder black and white gown with a statement necklace
Pop Culture

Selena Gomez Reportedly Weeps as 'Emilia Pérez' Gets 11-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes

The upcoming musical crime-comedy got a thunderous applause upon its premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Jaelani Turner-Williams791 days ago
Pop star in white gown with butterfly adornments, posing at a themed event
Pop Culture

Ariana Grande Says 'Most Emotional Day of My Life' Was First Day Filming 'Wicked'

The Jon M. Chu-directed movie musical releases in November.

Jaelani Turner-Williams801 days ago

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