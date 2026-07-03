Moulin Rouge! The Musical

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Latest Stories

Split image. Left: Charlamagne Tha God in a black leather jacket. Right: and Megan Thee Stallion in a red and black costume with a top hat.
Music

Charlamagne Says Megan Thee Stallion Shouldn’t Have Been at Tony Awards

The rapper, who made her Broadway debut in 'Moulin Rouge' earlier this year, performed during the show's opening number and later presented an award.

Alex Ocho38 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 24, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Early Exit From 'Moulin Rouge' Broadway Show

Megan recently went through a very public breakup with Dallas Mavericks player Klay Thompson.

Joe Price81 days ago

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