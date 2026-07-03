musical biopics

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Singer Michael Jackson is shown with two armfuls of award statues at the 1984 Grammy Awards.
Music

‘Thriller’ Returns to No. 1 After 42 Years, Fueled by Michael Jackson Biopic

Michael Jackson's landmark 1982 album racked up 62,000 equivalent album units in a single tracking week, driven by 50.3 million streams.

Mark Elibert66 days ago

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