Music News

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Lil Wayne performing on stage, wearing sunglasses and a black jacket, with "Tha Carter" sign in the background.
Music

Lil Wayne Lawsuit Reveals Ex-Assistant Had to Roll Blunts, Love Dogs, and Have Good Hygiene

New court documents tied to Lil Wayne's ongoing assault lawsuit reveal the surprisingly detailed expectations for his former personal assistant.

Mark Elibert3 days ago
Eminem.
Music

Eminem Loses Trademark Fight Against Australian Brand Swim Shady

The rap legend argued that the name of the swimwear line too closely resembled his 'Slim Shady' alias.

Jaelani Turner-Williams14 days ago
Oliver Tree performs in a red and blue patterned jacket, with a black bob haircut and sunglasses, sings into a microphone under green stage lights.
Music

Oliver Tree Dead at 32 After Rio de Janeiro Helicopter Crash

The singer and five others were killed in a midair collision involving two helicopters in Brazil.

Alex Ocho34 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App