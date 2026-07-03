Music, Festivals, and Tours

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Don Omar performs during the 2025 Suenos Music Festival at Grant Park on May 25, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Music

Don Omar's 'The Last King Tour': What to Know

Starting in September, Omar is set to perform across the United States.

Joe Price60 days ago
Eddie Van Halen of the rock group Van Halen stands with his wife Valerie Bertinelli February 18, 1995 in New York City. Van Halen donated his guitar to vice president Eric Crisman to be displayed at the Hard Rock Cafe.
Pop Culture

Valerie Bertinelli Says She Was Mistaken for a Sex Worker on ’80s Van Halen Tour

'I don’t remember a lot about the ’80s,' she said. 'But I do remember this story.'

Holly Riordan72 days ago
.I.A. performs in concert at Germania Insurance Amphitheater on May 01, 2026 in Austin, Texas.
Music

M.I.A. Responds to Removal From Kid Cudi Tour: 'I Have No Apology for the Ignorant'

She urged her followers not to be "agent[s] of division."

Joe Price74 days ago
Kid Cudi in a black hoodie and sunglasses; MIA performing in a shiny silver outfit and hood.
Music

Kid Cudi Removes M.I.A. From Tour After Apparent Rants Mid-Concert: 'Didn't Want Anything Offensive'

Cudi said he received messages from fans who were "upset by her rants" during the tour.

Joe Price74 days ago
Zayn with tattoos and a cap sings on stage, holding a microphone. Another person is visible in the background.
Music

Zayn Malik Cancels All U.S. Dates on Upcoming Tour: 'I've Been at Home Recovering'

Malik was scheduled to support his latest album, 'Konnakol,' with a world tour.

Joe Price77 days ago
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Mamamoo.
Music

Mamamoo Announce North American Reunion Tour

The K-Pop four-piece has unveiled plans to perform in seven different cities as part of a U.S. tour.

Joe Price78 days ago
Taeyang, G-Dragon and Daesung of BIGBANG perform at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Music

K-Pop Pioneers BigBang Announce World Tour, Tease 'Restart' During Coachella Performance

The three-piece will celebrate their 20th anniversary as a group with a world tour.

Joe Price89 days ago
US singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor attends the series premere of Peacock's 'The Paper' at Harmony Gold theater in Los Angeles on August 27, 2025.
Pop Culture

Meghan Trainor Cancels Her Entire Tour: 'I Need to be Home'

'I know this will come as a disappointment to my fans, and I am so sorry to let you down,' Trainor said.

Holly Riordan92 days ago
Usher and Chris Brown
Music

Usher and Chris Brown Share Details for Joint The R&B Tour: Raymond and Brown Tour: What to Know 

The two artists confirmed that they'll be hitting the road together later this year.

Joe Price99 days ago
The six members of K-pop boy group Monsta X in stylish brown and black outfits posing in an office setting with a modern, sophisticated vibe.
Music

K-Pop Superstars Monsta X Announce 2026 North American Tour Dates

The K-Pop group is set to perform a series of dates in North America later this year.

Joe Price102 days ago
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A man with dreadlocks sits on train tracks, wearing a striped jacket and denim shorts, looking thoughtful.
Music

J. Cole Announces ‘The Fall-Off’ World Tour

This tour is his first solo headline tour in five years and his first global tour in almost a decade.

Jade Gomez151 days ago
José Garcia, Khrystian Ramos, Moisés López, Jesús Ortíz Paz and Samuel Jáimez of Fuerza Regida attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Fuerza Regida Announce First-Ever U.S. Stadium Tour

Fuerza Regida have announced their first-ever U.S. stadium tour.

Joe Price155 days ago
iShowSpeed wearing a striped shirt with a Manchester United logo, looking to the side. Bright lights are visible in the background.
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Set to Receive Ghana Passport as His Africa Tour Comes to an End

Ghana’s government approved the passport after the influencer’s visit, praising him for showcasing African culture worldwide.

Mark Elibert170 days ago
BTS Announces 'Largest' World Tour
Music

BTS Announces Massive World Tour With 79 Shows

The global superstars revealed plans for a tour spanning multiple continents, with stops across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

Bernadette Giacomazzo185 days ago
Beyoncé is smiling and holding hands with her father, Matthew Knowles, at an event, surrounded by a seated audience.
Music

Beyoncé's Father, Mathew Knowles, Says His Billionaire Daughter Is 'Not Motivated by Money'

In a recent interview, Knowles claimed that he's never heard his daughter talk about money.

Joe Price186 days ago
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Singer Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, "Britney: Domination" at Park MGM on October 18, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Spears will perform 32 shows at Park Theater at Park MGM starting in February 2019.
Music

Britney Spears Says She Can’t Perform in the U.S. Due to ‘Extremely Sensitive Reasons’

The last time Spears performed live was in 2018, and she announced an indefinite hiatus the following year.

Joe Price189 days ago
(L-R) Future, Travis Barker and Jesús Ortiz Paz of Fuerza Regida.
Music

Future, Travis Barker and Fuerza Regida Electrify At Second Don’t Fall In Love Fest

Explosive collabs, surprise appearances, and a genre-bending lineup are just some of the reasons why the San Bernardino festival was the place to be for its second year.

Alex Ocho235 days ago
The Weeknd performing on stage, wearing a sparkling black outfit with arms outstretched, smiling in front of a microphone.
Music

The Weeknd Has Grossed Over $1 Billion With the After Hours Til Dawn Tour

The tour kicked off in 2022 and is set to conclude with a leg of dates next year.

Joe Price239 days ago

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