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Latest Stories

Buju Banton is Back with a New Album and Tour 'You Can't Trap Dancehall'
Music

Buju Banton Returns With a New Album and Major Dancehall Tour

From Real Rock riddims to the ‘trap dancehall’ debate, Buju’s new album and tour prove why he’s still guarding dancehall’s roots.

Bernadette Giacomazzo6 hours ago
Ariana Grande Kicks Off 'Eternal Sunshine' Tour in Oakland
Music

Ariana Grande Revisits Her Biggest Hits at 'Eternal Sunshine' Tour Launch in Oakland

From 'Yes, And?' to 'Supernatural,' Ariana mixed old favorites, new 'Petal' music and a mind-bending 'Eternal Sunshine' storyline.

Bernadette Giacomazzo40 days ago
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MAY 16: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) Harry
Music

Harry Styles' Team Responds to Fan Complaints About Obstructed Views at Tour

Sightline issues on the Together, Together Tour's opening night in Amsterdam have prompted a review of the stage layout.

Trey Alston59 days ago

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