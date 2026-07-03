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JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Wednesday, May 6 included Steve Carell ("Rooster"), Mike Tyson ("Mike Tyson Invitational"), and musical guest The Avett Brothers and Mike Patton.
Sports

Mike Tyson Describes Psychedelic 'Fantasy' of Turning Into an Alien

The legendary boxer also said he craves fruit when he's high.

Jaelani Turner-Williams71 days ago
Melyssa Ford.
Pop Culture

Melyssa Ford Says Microdosing Psilocybin Helped Her Navigate Mother's Death: 'That Really Worked'

The podcaster and model was previously diagnosed with major depressive disorder.

Jaelani Turner-Williams134 days ago
Bryan Johnson in a black shirt with a microphone headset, speaking on stage with a red checkered background.
Life

Millionaire Bryan Johnson Plans to Livestream Heroic Magic Mushroom Dose: ‘Watch Me Trip Balls’

Bryan Johnson will livestream a near-heroic psilocybin dose under medical supervision.

Mark Elibert231 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Keri Hilson is seen at Ralph's Club at Hall Des Lumieres on September 12, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Keri Hilson Recalls Assisted Shroom Trip to Cure Depression: 'It Worked for Me'

Hilson said she had "realizations" throughout the medically-assisted sessions.

Jaelani Turner-Williams303 days ago
Bryan Cranston, in a blue jacket, smiling during an interview against a red curtain backdrop.
Pop Culture

Bryan Cranston on Feeling 'Nothing' While Microdosing Shrooms for First Time: 'Now I'm Angry'

The 'Breaking Bad' actor says he tried shrooms for the first time while shooting 'The Studio' in Las Vegas.

Trace William Cowen309 days ago
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Ralph Barbosa
Pop Culture

Ralph Barbosa Claims He Once Accidentally Gave Dave Chappelle an Ounce of Mushrooms

Barbosa's comedy special 'Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa' is now streaming on Hulu.

tara mahadevan336 days ago
Seth Rogen in a light gray suit, white shirt, and tie waves at an event, standing against a dark blue backdrop with large text.
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Recalls Pounding Coffee in Futile Effort to Cancel Out Shrooms Before Maron Interview

The 'Platonic' star looks back on being accidentally shroomed up for a long-form Marc Maron interview.

Trace William Cowen344 days ago
Pop Culture

Julia Roberts Says Shrooms Are the Hardest Drug She's Ever Done: 'It Was Nice'

The 'Leave the World Behind' star discussed the topic during an appearance on 'What Happens Live.'

Brad Callas952 days ago
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Music

Wiz Khalifa on Decision to Stop Drinking 8 Months Ago: ‘I Just Do Shrooms and Smoke Weed Now’

The 36-year-old rapper appeared on a podcast to talk about his new 'Khali Sober' lifestyle.

Alex Ocho996 days ago
Life

Off-Duty Pilot Allegedly Tried Stopping Commercial Flight's Engines Mid-Air, Now Facing 83 Counts of Attempted Murder

Joseph D. Emerson had just received his airline transport pilot certificate in July.

Jose Martinez998 days ago
Music

Method Man Recalls Meeting Diddy and 2Pac While on Shrooms During the Height of the East Coast-West Coast Beef

The Wu-Tang Clan rapper said the whole night was "weird," which he attributed to the mushrooms.

Joe Price1012 days ago
Daz and Suge are seen in a side by side photo edit
Music

Daz Dillinger Says He ‘Strong-Armed’ Suge Knight Over $2.5 Million Check While on Shrooms

Daz vividly recalled the alleged incident during a recent podcast interview, revealing he was on shrooms at the time of the fruitful Death Row office visit.

Trace William Cowen1199 days ago
Vic Mensa is pictured performing at a festival
Music

Vic Mensa Reportedly Secures Plea Deal in Shrooms Case, Calls for Laws on Psychedelics to Be Updated

Vic Mensa is reported to have struck a plea deal in connection with his previously reported shrooms arrest. He's also calling on laws to catch up with science.

Trace William Cowen1481 days ago
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Boosie Badazz attends Opium Saturdays at Opium in Atlanta
Music

Boosie Badazz Shares Clips Documenting His First Experience Doing Mushrooms

Boosie Badazz took to social media this weekend to document his first-ever mushroom trip, an experience the Baton Rouge rapper called "amazing."

Brad Callas1634 days ago
Vic Mensa performs during 2021 Riot Fest in Chicago
Music

Vic Mensa Arrested by U.S. Customs Agents on Suspicion of Possession of Shrooms (UPDATE)

Vic Mensa was arrested at Dulles International Airport outside D.C. on Saturday for allegedly returning from a trip to Ghana with illicit mushrooms.

Brad Callas1642 days ago
Mike Tyson looks on during the official weigh-in between Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant
Sports

Mike Tyson Says He ‘Died’ After Using Toad Venom for First Time, Has Tripped on It More Than 50 Times

Mike Tyson said that during his first experience with toad venom, the 55-year-old heavyweight champion "died" and realized that "death is beautiful."

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1704 days ago

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