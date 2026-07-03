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Mike Tyson Describes Psychedelic 'Fantasy' of Turning Into an Alien
The legendary boxer also said he craves fruit when he's high.
Melyssa Ford Says Microdosing Psilocybin Helped Her Navigate Mother's Death: 'That Really Worked'
The podcaster and model was previously diagnosed with major depressive disorder.
Millionaire Bryan Johnson Plans to Livestream Heroic Magic Mushroom Dose: ‘Watch Me Trip Balls’
Bryan Johnson will livestream a near-heroic psilocybin dose under medical supervision.
Keri Hilson Recalls Assisted Shroom Trip to Cure Depression: 'It Worked for Me'
Hilson said she had "realizations" throughout the medically-assisted sessions.
Bryan Cranston on Feeling 'Nothing' While Microdosing Shrooms for First Time: 'Now I'm Angry'
The 'Breaking Bad' actor says he tried shrooms for the first time while shooting 'The Studio' in Las Vegas.
Ralph Barbosa Claims He Once Accidentally Gave Dave Chappelle an Ounce of Mushrooms
Barbosa's comedy special 'Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa' is now streaming on Hulu.
Seth Rogen Recalls Pounding Coffee in Futile Effort to Cancel Out Shrooms Before Maron Interview
The 'Platonic' star looks back on being accidentally shroomed up for a long-form Marc Maron interview.
Hikers Tripping on Mushrooms Mistakenly Think Their Friend Died in Adirondack Mountains
The hikers were transported to a hospital.
Xzibit Details Shrooms Trip That Led to Destroying Amsterdam Hotel Room, Paying $15,000 in Damage
Xzibit is no fan of the shrooms experience.
Julia Roberts Says Shrooms Are the Hardest Drug She's Ever Done: 'It Was Nice'
The 'Leave the World Behind' star discussed the topic during an appearance on 'What Happens Live.'
Wiz Khalifa on Decision to Stop Drinking 8 Months Ago: ‘I Just Do Shrooms and Smoke Weed Now’
The 36-year-old rapper appeared on a podcast to talk about his new 'Khali Sober' lifestyle.
Off-Duty Pilot Allegedly Tried Stopping Commercial Flight's Engines Mid-Air, Now Facing 83 Counts of Attempted Murder
Joseph D. Emerson had just received his airline transport pilot certificate in July.
Method Man Recalls Meeting Diddy and 2Pac While on Shrooms During the Height of the East Coast-West Coast Beef
The Wu-Tang Clan rapper said the whole night was "weird," which he attributed to the mushrooms.
Daz Dillinger Says He ‘Strong-Armed’ Suge Knight Over $2.5 Million Check While on Shrooms
Daz vividly recalled the alleged incident during a recent podcast interview, revealing he was on shrooms at the time of the fruitful Death Row office visit.
Vic Mensa Reportedly Secures Plea Deal in Shrooms Case, Calls for Laws on Psychedelics to Be Updated
Vic Mensa is reported to have struck a plea deal in connection with his previously reported shrooms arrest. He's also calling on laws to catch up with science.
Boosie Badazz Shares Clips Documenting His First Experience Doing Mushrooms
Boosie Badazz took to social media this weekend to document his first-ever mushroom trip, an experience the Baton Rouge rapper called "amazing."
Vic Mensa Arrested by U.S. Customs Agents on Suspicion of Possession of Shrooms (UPDATE)
Vic Mensa was arrested at Dulles International Airport outside D.C. on Saturday for allegedly returning from a trip to Ghana with illicit mushrooms.
Mike Tyson Says He ‘Died’ After Using Toad Venom for First Time, Has Tripped on It More Than 50 Times
Mike Tyson said that during his first experience with toad venom, the 55-year-old heavyweight champion "died" and realized that "death is beautiful."