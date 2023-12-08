Julia Roberts Says Shrooms Are the Hardest Drug She's Ever Done: 'It Was Nice'

Roberts' appearance on Andy Cohen's talk show arrives in tandem with the celebrated actress' latest film Leave the World Behind. Premiering on Netflix today, the apocalyptic thriller comes courtesy of Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, and stars Roberts alongside Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke. Leave the World Behind tells the story of two families as they fight for survival amid an inexplicable blackout.

“She's just a wildly challenging character,” Roberts told Tudum of her character. “She’s complicated and surprising, and the main reason I took on this role—aside from wanting to work with Sam Esmail again—was the challenge. There are a lot of fine lines in making her understood, but not too unlikeable.”

In the same conversation, Esmail expressed his excitement about re-teaming with the legendary actress after collaborating on Prime Video's Homecoming.

“What’s really great about casting someone like Julia Roberts is that you don’t have to worry about the likeability factor,” he told the streaming giant. “Julia has the uncanny ability to channel the humanity out of any character, regardless of how flawed they may be.”