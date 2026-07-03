Latest Stories
Miguel Says He 'Loves Psychedelics,' Reveals His 'Worst Trip' Was on Edibles
The singer is releasing his first album in eight years, 'Caos.'
Dominic Fike Recalls ‘Drinking Whiskey, Taking Shrooms’ All Night Before First ‘Euphoria’ Audition
Dominic Fike recalls his first audition for 'Euphoria,' which didn't go so well.
Ralph Barbosa Claims He Once Accidentally Gave Dave Chappelle an Ounce of Mushrooms
Barbosa's comedy special 'Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa' is now streaming on Hulu.
Hikers Tripping on Mushrooms Mistakenly Think Their Friend Died in Adirondack Mountains
The hikers were transported to a hospital.
Denver Inches Closer to Potentially Decriminalizing Psychedelic Mushrooms
Decriminalize Denver, an advocacy group, collected nearly 9,500 signatures on a petition to bring the decriminalization of psilocybin to a vote.
Colorado Might Consider Decriminalizing Shrooms
Magic mushrooms have been deemed the "safest" drug and have been found useful in a number of medical contexts.
Rates Shares His Most Hectic Untold Stories
Rates shares some of his favourite tales from the road and back home.
Man Arrested with 70 Magic Mushrooms Has Ridiculously Happy Mugshot
Ain’t nothing gonna bring this guy down.