Magic Mushrooms

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Latest Stories

Miguel.
Music

Miguel Says He 'Loves Psychedelics,' Reveals His 'Worst Trip' Was on Edibles

The singer is releasing his first album in eight years, 'Caos.'

tara mahadevan268 days ago
Dominic Fike
Pop Culture

Dominic Fike Recalls ‘Drinking Whiskey, Taking Shrooms’ All Night Before First ‘Euphoria’ Audition

Dominic Fike recalls his first audition for 'Euphoria,' which didn't go so well.

tara mahadevan298 days ago
Ralph Barbosa
Pop Culture

Ralph Barbosa Claims He Once Accidentally Gave Dave Chappelle an Ounce of Mushrooms

Barbosa's comedy special 'Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa' is now streaming on Hulu.

tara mahadevan337 days ago
Mushrooms
Life

Denver Inches Closer to Potentially Decriminalizing Psychedelic Mushrooms

Decriminalize Denver, an advocacy group, collected nearly 9,500 signatures on a petition to bring the decriminalization of psilocybin to a vote.

Hannah Lifshutz2743 days ago
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Magic mushrooms.
Life

Colorado Might Consider Decriminalizing Shrooms

Magic mushrooms have been deemed the "safest" drug and have been found useful in a number of medical contexts.

juliarp3054 days ago
Music

Rates Shares His Most Hectic Untold Stories

Rates shares some of his favourite tales from the road and back home.

Dan Pardalis3698 days ago
Pop Culture

Man Arrested with 70 Magic Mushrooms Has Ridiculously Happy Mugshot

Ain’t nothing gonna bring this guy down.

Wil Jones3868 days ago

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