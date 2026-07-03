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Pop Culture
Emily Ratajkowski on Post Divorce: 'I Decided to F*ck' My Way Into a New Kind of Woman'
The actor and model revealed she stopped sleeping with her ex-husband six months after the birth of their son.
Trey Alston35 days ago