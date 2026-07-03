Monsters

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Jacob Elordi
Pop Culture

Jacob Elordi’s ‘Ridiculously' Handsome Frankenstein Monster Divides Critics

The new Frankenstein movie is redefining the literary monster.

Jessica Mcbride321 days ago
Lady Gaga Mayhem Album Cover
Music

Lady Gaga's 'MAYHEM' Album - How to Buy on Limited Edition Translucent Ruby Vinyl

Bruno Mars and Gesaffelstein join Mother Monster for her explosive return.

Complex Staff458 days ago
Monsters, Inc. x Crocs
Sneakers

'Monsters, Inc.' x Crocs Collab Coming Soon

Featuring a Mike Wazowski-inspired Classic Clog and a Sulley-themed Cozzzy Sandal.

Victor Deng527 days ago
Vecna stranger things screenshot
Pop Culture

Watch Netflix's 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Volume 2 Trailer

Ahead of the arrival of the final two episodes of 'Stranger Things' Season 4, Netflix has debuted an action-packed trailer set to "Running Up That Hill."

Joe Price1488 days ago
Mystery wolfman like creature spotted near Texas zoo
Life

Mysterious 'Wolfman-Like' Creature Captured on Texas Zoo Surveillance Camera

The mysterious figure was photographed outside the Amarillo Zoo. Though officials confirmed the image is real, they have yet to identify the creature.

Joshua Espinoza1499 days ago
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Nicki Minaj delivering her Adele impression on 'The Late Late Show.'
Music

Nicki Minaj Does Adele Impression and Bows Down to Unforgettable Video of Singer Rapping “Monster” Verse

Nicki told James Corden his "Carpool Karaoke" segment with Adele "made my day, my year" and that she "probably got a thousand phone calls about that one thing."

Joe Price1625 days ago
Quiet Place cast
Pop Culture

Third ‘Quiet Place’ Movie in Development, John Krasinski Exiting Director’s Chair

Though the sequel has yet to reach theaters due to several delays caused by the coronavirus, a third 'Quiet Place' movie is already in the works.

Gavin Evans2077 days ago
evil
Pop Culture

Netflix Reveals Details of Live-Action 'Resident Evil' Series

The new series will tell its story using a two-timeline approach. Showrunner Andrew Dabb considers 'Resident Evil' his "favorite game of all time."

Trace William Cowen2151 days ago
skiba
Life

Viral Photo of ‘Human-Sized’ Bat Resurfaces and People Are Fact-Checking It and Freaking Out

The bat, though indeed massive, isn't exactly "human-sized" after all. Reddit frequenters will also note that the bat previously went viral back in 2018.

Trace William Cowen2202 days ago
Loch Ness
Life

People Are Speculating About New Photo of What May or May Not Be the Loch Ness Monster

A new photograph of something in the waters of Loch Ness, has people speculating about the world famous monster that supposedly lives there.

Gavin Evans2215 days ago
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Egyptian mummy
Life

Researchers Recreate What an Ancient Egyptian Mummy Sounds Like

Movies may have increased your expectations.

Gavin Evans2367 days ago
godzilla
Pop Culture

Mondo and Toho Celebrate 65th Anniversary of Godzilla With New Apparel Collection

The officially licensed collection boasts hoodies, tees, and pins marking the 65th anniversary of the King of Monsters.

Trace William Cowen2441 days ago
dog
Life

The Creator of the Labradoodle Expresses Regret for Introducing 'Frankenstein's Monster'

The creator behind the labradoodle, Wally Conron, isn't proud of what he introduced to the world.

Joe Price2487 days ago
childish gambino
Music

Childish Gambino Joins 21 Savage for "Monster" at Lollapalooza

The Lollapalooza headliner dropped in on Savage's afternoon set.

Alex Galbraith2541 days ago
Loch Ness Monster
Life

People Are Now Planning to Storm Loch Ness to 'Find Dat Big Boi'

Likely inspired by the viral "Storm Area 51" event.

Joshua Espinoza2551 days ago
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