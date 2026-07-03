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Tricks might be for kids, but remixes are for DADs. We're just suckers for a solid rerub. This week we've got everything from thunderous Jersey club to light and airy house. Here are this week's best remixes.
khrisd
Interesting week of remixes we just had. A lot of random pairings, a pair of Miguel reworks, and some truly leftfield twerks to established material. Remixing is an art, and there's no one way to do things correctly; happy accidents.
khrisd
Trust, we listened to more than "Get Lucky" this week. Well, we tried to anyways. There's actually been a lot of great tunes coming about, and no shortage of dope remixes. This week's kind of a mixed bag, but we go from the unknown to the well-known. From the darkest corner to the brightest heaven. And if you send us an unofficial remix of "Get Lucky," we'll block you.
khrisd

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