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Recently, OWSLA celebrated two years of existence. For an imprint that has Skrillex as one of its heads, you'd think that OWSLA would be all about insjakel
Tricks might be for kids, but remixes are for DADs. We're just suckers for a solid rerub. This week we've got everything from thunderous Jersey club to light and airy house. Here are this week's best remixes.khrisd
Interesting week of remixes we just had. A lot of random pairings, a pair of Miguel reworks, and some truly leftfield twerks to established material. Remixing is an art, and there's no one way to do things correctly; happy accidents.khrisd
Trust, we listened to more than "Get Lucky" this week. Well, we tried to anyways. There's actually been a lot of great tunes coming about, and no shortage of dope remixes. This week's kind of a mixed bag, but we go from the unknown to the well-known. From the darkest corner to the brightest heaven. And if you send us an unofficial remix of "Get Lucky," we'll block you.khrisd