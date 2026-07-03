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freeway tour episode1
Music

Flux Pavilion Previews New Dillon Francis Collaboration

Flux Pavilion is currently on his "Freeway" tour, and it looks like he's decided to kick up a tour diary of sorts, detailing his exploits with Brown &

khrisd4657 days ago
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Music

Preview Funtcase's New Single, "Let's Do It"

On October 18, Funtcase is dropping his next single on Circus Records, and it's full of that staduim-sized dubstep that you know you want and need. Fi

khrisd4663 days ago

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