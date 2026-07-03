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Eligible Men Ages 18-25 Will Be Automatically Registered for the Military Draft Beginning in December 2026
Life

U.S. Will Automatically Register Men for Draft Starting December 2026

The U.S. isn’t reinstating the draft, but a new law will automatically register eligible men using federal data instead of self-enrollment.

Bernadette Giacomazzo100 days ago
Split image. Left: The Kid Mero poses in front of a backdrop, wearing black baseball cap, a chain, and a "República Dominicana" jersey. Right: Akademiks wears a black baseball cap, chains, a black t-shirt.
Pop Culture

The Kid Mero Trolls Akademiks After Army Raises Enlistment Age, Says He Can ‘Absorb Some Rounds’

The feud between the Hot 97 morning show host and the streamer recently intensified.

Alex Ocho115 days ago
A group of U.S. Coast Guard members in blue uniforms stand in front of a Coast Guard ship, listening to a woman speaking.
Life

U.S. Coast Guard Denies Reports It No Longer Considers Swastikas, Nooses as Hate Symbols

The Coast Guard has since disagreed with the framing that they won't recognize swastikas as a hate symbol.

Joe Price239 days ago
A man in a red shirt with "KAI" on it stands against a blue backdrop with logos.
Music

Vic Mensa Blasts Trump's 'Military Occupation' in Chicago in New York Times Op-Ed

Vic Mensa critiqued federal operations in Chicago.

Mark Elibert276 days ago
U.S. Coast Guard boat on water, crew in blue uniforms with orange vests, American flags waving, life preserver on side.
Life

Video Shows Coast Guard Take Down Drug Boat Allegedly Holding 5,500 Pounds of Cocaine

The bust shows three men being taken out of the low-profile vessel at gunpoint.

Brad Appleton302 days ago
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South Korean women sue US military.
Life

South Korean Women File Forced Prostitution Lawsuit Against U.S. Military

The suit seeks compensation for dozens of women forced into sex work for U.S. soldiers.

Joshua Espinoza310 days ago
A grainy, black-and-white image with a crosshair and text reading "LRD LASE DES," resembling a surveillance or targeting screen.
Life

UFO Hearing: What to Know About Video Seemingly Showing Hellfire Missile Bouncing Off Mysterious Orb

The video was played during a congressional hearing focused on UAPs, a.k.a. UFOs.

Trace William Cowen311 days ago
Lizzo with long blonde hair and bangs, wearing a black top and a large necklace, posing in two different angles.
Music

Lizzo Reacts to 'About Damn Time' Cover During Trump Parade: 'Cease and Desist'

The singer reacted after her hit single was performed at Trump's D.C. military parade.

Alex Ocho398 days ago
CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 19: Actress, Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson attend the NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on Thursday, February 19, 2022 at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson on Getting 'Redemption' in Army After Enlisting at Age 30

Jackson said joining the U.S. Army at 30 years old was "random" but "much needed."

Jaelani Turner-Williams469 days ago
Jackie Robinson, in military uniform, becomes the first African American to sign with a MLB team.
Sports

Article About Jackie Robinson's Military Service Removed From Government Website Amid DEI Purge

The Trump administration's war on DEI continues with the removal of an article detailing the MLB legend's service with the U.S. military.

Joe Price486 days ago
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Offset in a white embellished jacket and sunglasses; Michael Jackson in a military-style outfit with gold details.
Music

Offset Credits Michael Jackson and Military School for Influencing His Style

The rapper talked about how the King of Pop and his uniform-inspired pieces informed his fashion sense.

Alex Ocho618 days ago
On the left, Chris Evans in a red suit at a formal event. On the right, Chris Evans signs an inert object missile surrounded by U.S. Air Force members
Pop Culture

Chris Evans Clarifies Controversial 2016 'Bomb' Signing: 'It's an Inert Object Used for Training'

The actor is clearing the air after being falsely accused of signing a missile intended to be dropped in Palestine amid the ongoing attack on Gaza.

Alex Ocho777 days ago
Air Force member in uniform poses before the American flag
Life

Authorities Release Body Cam Footage of Deputy Fatally Shooting U.S. Airman Inside His Home

Attorney Ben Crump says 23-year-old Senior Airman Roger Fortson was shot and killed after a Florida deputy entered the wrong apartment.

Joshua Espinoza800 days ago
Man in denim jacket and layered necklaces poses with a smile at the iHeartRadio event
Music

Shaggy Reveals Where His Singing Voice Originated

Shaggy's time in the U.S. Marines deeply impacted his music career.

tara mahadevan859 days ago
uap video screenshot
Life

Government's Inadequate Response to UFOs Could Pose 'Threat' to National Security

As if we didn't already have enough to worry about.

Trace William Cowen901 days ago
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ufo whistleblower
Life

‘Non-Human’ Beings Recovered From Crashes, UFO Whistleblower Says Under Oath

Tom DeLonge and To the Stars were mentioned during Wednesday's hearing, which marked the latest historic moment for the issue of UAPs, f.k.a. UFOs.

Trace William Cowen1088 days ago
Life

U.S. Solider Detained in North Korea After Sprinting Across DMZ, Man Was Recently Imprisoned for Assault

Officials say Private Travis King served nearly two months in a South Korean prison for assault before his July release.

Joshua Espinoza1094 days ago
A military vehicle is pictured
Life

Man Fresh Out of Jail Allegedly Leads Cops on Highway Chase in Stolen 5-Ton Military Vehicle

The 38-year-old suspect had earlier that day been released from jail, where he returned later that evening.

Trace William Cowen1160 days ago

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