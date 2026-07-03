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The United States Space Force, the branch of the U.S. military founded in 2019, released an official song on Tuesday to an overwhelming negative reception.Joe Price
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Biden calls it a "war." Here's what you need to know.Trace William Cowen
The unique wording alone was enough to raise concern, though subsequent reports on the incident have people offering up more questions than answers.Trace William Cowen
The federal agency typically spends $2 million on the annual celebration, however, the $2.5 million represents just a fraction of the extra costs.Hannah Lifshutz