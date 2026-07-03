Mike Sorrentino

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Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike Sorrentino are seen in Soho on October 24, 2012 in New York City.
Pop Culture

‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike Sorrentino Addresses Video of Castmate Ronnie Nodding Off Mid-Interview

In a post shared on his Instagram Stories, Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino expressed concern for his co-star.

Joe Price78 days ago
Pop Culture

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Spent $500,000 on Cocaine and Oxycodone, Felt ‘Reckless’ During Period of Drug Addiction

Sorrentino tackles his addictions head on in new memoir 'Reality Check,' which releases Dec. 19.

Jaelani Turner-Williams963 days ago
Michael Sorrentino at MTV premiere
Pop Culture

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Still Owes IRS $2.3 Million in Back Taxes

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino was hit with a tax lien of $2.3 million from the IRS this past April, after having spent eight months in jail for tax fraud.

tara mahadevan1483 days ago
Screenshot of Nick Cannon on his talk show
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Discusses His Biggest ‘Insecurity’ During Intimate Moments in the Bedroom

In a new episode of Nick Cannon's talk show, he asked a group of his friends about their biggest insecurities in the bedroom, also revealing his own.

tara mahadevan1640 days ago
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino
Pop Culture

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Announces He and His Wife Are Expecting a Baby

On Tuesday, Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino of 'Jersey Shore' fame shared that he and his wife, Lauren, are expecting their first child.

Gavin Evans2061 days ago
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Mike Sorrentino arrives at the "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" Premiere Party.
Pop Culture

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Shows Off the Glo Up in Newly Posted Prison Photos

"Why this dude glowing more than me and he locked up?"

Jose Martinez2630 days ago
Mike 'The Situation'
Pop Culture

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Chilling With Fyre Fest’s Billy McFarland in Prison

Back in January, 'Jersey Shore' star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino turned himself in for his eight-month prison sentence over tax evasion.

Joe Price2655 days ago
Boys from 'Jersey Shore' in NYC
Pop Culture

Vinny Guadagnino Asks Kim Kardashian to Help Free Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino

Vinny Guadagnino from 'Jersey Shore' has made a pitch to Kim Kardashian to help free fellow 'Jersey Shore' star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino from jail.

tara mahadevan2733 days ago
The Situation
Pop Culture

‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Turning Himself in for 8-Month Prison Sentence

'Jersey Shore' star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino pleaded guilty to a tax fraud case in January 2018.

Joe Price2741 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Situation Has Left Rehab, Is All Better Now Or Something

And if feels like he only started two weeks ago! Oh, wait...

Tanya Ghahremani5217 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Situation Banned From Showing His Abs in Rehab

Now he's really detoxing.

Tanya Ghahremani5227 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Situation Launched His Own Gossip Website

XOXO, The Situation...

Tanya Ghahremani5247 days ago
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Style

The Situation's Tuxedo Line Releases Lookbook

The FLOW Collection is "DTF: Down To Formal"

Jian DeLeon5400 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Situation is Going To Be An Actor Too

First Vinny, and now Mike?

Tanya Ghahremani5415 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Situation Tells Abercrombie & Fitch To Stop Profiting Off His Name

Rather, the <em>Jersey Shore</em> star reaches out through his lawyers, in much more formal language.

Tanya Ghahremani5422 days ago

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