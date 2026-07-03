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When it was announced that Iron Fist would be making an appearance in season 2 of Luke Cage, many fans were skeptical. Now, people are saying the Iron Fist episode was the best one of the season.Katherine Barner
As the Marvel Cinematic Universe goes hip-hop, all eyes are on the man who's transformed from sidekick to superhero.Matt Diehl
From Zendaya to Tom Holland, Anya Taylor-Joy to Jacob Elordi, this is our definitive list for the best actors and actresses in their 20s right now.Khal
Pop Culture
Caleb McLaughlin Releases New Song "Soul Travel" and Talks 'Stranger Things' Coming to an End
The actor opened up about his new song and music video for "Soul Travel," making music, and what it means for him that 'Stranger Things' is coming to an end.Karla Rodriguez