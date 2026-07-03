Mike Colter

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Deon Taylor, director of 'Fatale', with Michael Ealy
Pop Culture

'Fatale' Director Deon Taylor is 'The Ultimate Hype Man'

In this exclusive clip, we go inside the process 'Fatale' director Deon Taylor, showcasing his excitement and work ethic. 'Fatale' hits Blu-ray on March 2.

Khal1965 days ago
mc
Pop Culture

Mike Colter Addresses Possibility of Returning as Luke Cage: 'I'm Happy Either Way'

Mike Colter stars in director Deon Taylor's upcoming 'Fatale' alongside Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, and Geoffrey Owens. Here, he talks 'Luke Cage.'

Trace William Cowen2039 days ago
Actor Mike Colter.
Pop Culture

Netflix Has Decided to Cancel 'Luke Cage' After Two Seasons

The show premiered on the streaming service back in 2016.

Abel Shifferaw2829 days ago
Netflix's "A Great Day in Hollywood" by Kwaku Alston.
Pop Culture

Netflix Recreates 'A Great Day in Harlem' Photo and Video Featuring 47 Black Creatives

Netflix reimagines the 1958 photo known as "A Great Day in Harlem" that showcased 57 great jazz musicians with a new picture updated with 47 of today's most dynamic black creatives.

juliarp2946 days ago
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Mike Colter Luke Cage
Pop Culture

'Luke Cage' Star Mike Colter's Daughter Bosses Him Around

Mike Colter may play an unbreakable superhero on the Netflix series, 'Marvel's Luke Cage,' but that doesn't stop him from being his daughter's "little gopher" in real life.

Victoria L. Johnson2948 days ago
Alfre Woodard Luke Cage
Pop Culture

Marvel's 'Luke Cage' Season 2 Trailer Puts a Spotlight on Black Women

In a cut from the forthcoming season, Alfre Woodard's character Mariah Dillard declares "black women have always had superpowers." 'Luke Cage' returns to Netflix on June 22.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2958 days ago
'Luke Cage' season 2
Pop Culture

Here's the 'Luke Cage' Season 2 Trailer

The Netflix series returns next month.

Trace William Cowen2994 days ago

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