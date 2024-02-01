'Luke Cage' Creator Jokes He Was ‘Trying to Keep Black People Gainfully Employed’ When Criticized for Lack of White Villains

A fan was upset that Luke Cage was fighting more Black people than white people in the Netflix series of the same name.

“Obviously, Luke Cage was created in the 1970s, but did y'all [peep] how the Marvel series depicted him having to fight more Black people to save Harlem than white villains?” an X user wrote, adding, “I did.”

Show creator Cheo Hodari Coker responded to the tweet with a joke: “I was trying to keep Black people gainfully employed. LOL. Just saying.”