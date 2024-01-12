Michael Irvin Under Police Investigation for Alleged Misconduct, Denies Wrongdoing

The NFL Hall of Famer's lawyer, Levin McCathern, told NBC Sports that their client "vehemently denies" the allegation and "didn't do anything wrong or inappropriate." He also said there is "absolutely no truth" and claimed the allegation "will turn out to be much ado about nothing."

This is the second time in the last year that Irving faced misconduct allegations. Last February, he was accused of misconduct by a female employee at a Marriott in Arizona while in town covering the Super Bowl. In a court filing, the Marriott claimed Irving asked a hotel employee 'if she knew anything about having a 'big black man inside of [her].''

The allegation didn't lead to a criminal investigation, though, but the NFL Network and ESPN suspended Irving from his role as a sports analyst. However, he filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against the Marriott that was settled months after the allegations were made.