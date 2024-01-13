Mia Goth Sued By ‘MaXXXine’ Background Actor After Allegedly Kicking Him in the Head

Mia Goth is being sued by a background actor who allegedly sustained a concussion after an on-set incident.
James Hunter says that he was hired for three days of work to play the role of a “Dead Parishioner” in A24's MaXXXine directed by Ti West, according to Variety. In the lawsuit, Hunter claims that he lied on the ground for several hours covered in fake blood while he endured “ants and mosquitoes.”
For the scene, Goth was allegedly supposed to run past him, sometimes stepping over him, looking down, and then to keep running.
According to the lawsuit as reviewed by Variety, Goth nearly stepped on Hunter during the fourth take. He brought his concerns to the second assistant director who then relayed it to Goth.
Things apparently took a turn for the worse during the following take. Hunter claims that Goth intentionally kicked him in the head with her boot. The background actor then made his way into a bathroom after the scene wrapped. Shortly after, Goth allegedly came in and “taunted, mocked, and belittled” him, while daring him to do something about it.
Hunter felt lightheaded on the drive home and had to pull over twice. The lawsuit says that the casting agency contacted Hunter the following day to inform him that the production did not want him back for the next two days.
The lawsuit accuses Goth of battery and includes a wrongful termination claim against A24, Goth, and West.