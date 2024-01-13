Mia Goth Sued By ‘MaXXXine’ Background Actor After Allegedly Kicking Him in the Head

Mia Goth is being sued by a background actor who allegedly sustained a concussion after an on-set incident.

James Hunter says that he was hired for three days of work to play the role of a “Dead Parishioner” in A24's MaXXXine directed by Ti West, according to Variety. In the lawsuit, Hunter claims that he lied on the ground for several hours covered in fake blood while he endured “ants and mosquitoes.”

For the scene, Goth was allegedly supposed to run past him, sometimes stepping over him, looking down, and then to keep running.

According to the lawsuit as reviewed by Variety, Goth nearly stepped on Hunter during the fourth take. He brought his concerns to the second assistant director who then relayed it to Goth.