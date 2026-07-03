Merrell

Merrell is an outdoor footwear brand founded in 1981, specializing in hiking boots and trail sneakers engineered for rugged terrain. The brand is recognized for integrating Vibram outsoles and Gore-Tex membranes, which provide durability, breathability, and reliable traction. Merrell’s trail models feature aggressive tread patterns and shock-absorbing midsoles, designed to support stability and comfort on uneven natural surfaces, setting them apart from urban-focused sneaker brands. Its relevance in the outdoor community comes from consistently delivering functional footwear that balances technical performance with everyday wearability. Fans return because Merrell shoes excel in protecting feet during extended hikes and trail runs while maintaining a versatile style that works beyond the trailhead. This combination has made Merrell a staple for outdoor enthusiasts who prioritize dependable grip and weather resistance in their footwear.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

A person is wearing a colorful varsity jacket with the words "IMAGE IS NOTHING" and "This is Everything" on the back.
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Pendleton x Better With Age, Stone Island, and More

Merrell 1TRL x Dime Moc Speet Streaks, ERL’s holiday Swirl hoodie and more are featured on this week’s round up.

Shinnie Park596 days ago
Style

Nicole McLaughlin Joins Forces With Merrell 1TRL For ‘Moc-Laughlin’ Shoe

Coming with a a protective rubber toe cap and recycled mesh lining.

Sanj Patel971 days ago
Sneakers

The 10 Best Foam Sneakers to Buy Right Now

From Salehe Bembury's Crocs Pollex Clog to the Merrell Hydro Mocs, these are the best foam sneakers you can buy right now.

Riley Jones1034 days ago
Header Merrell x Unlikely Hikers Header
Sneakers

Unlikely Hikers Founder Jenny Bruso Designed a Merrell Moab 3 That’s Making the Outdoors More Inclusive for All

Meet Unlikely Hikers Founder Jenny Bruso and Read Her Thoughts on Her Recent Merrell Moab 3 Collaboration and Why Inclusivity in the Outdoors Matters

Brandon Constantine1221 days ago
Dime and Merrell 1TRL collab
Sneakers

Montreal's Dime Reveals New Collaboration With Merrell 1TRL

Montreal skateboarding apparel company Dime and Merrell 1TRL, an outdoor footwear brand, are teaming up to release a new edition of Merrell’s signature Moabs.

Louis Pavlakos1283 days ago
Advertisement
Merrell Long Sky 2 Header Trail Runner
Sneakers

Meet the Next Generation of Trail Running Shoes

Meet the MTL Merrell Long Sky 2 the Next Generation Trail Running Sneaker Elite Athletes and Casual Runners Need to Know All About Right Now

Brandon Constantine1447 days ago
adsum merell collab lead
Style

Adsum Connects with Merrell 1TRL For Third Footwear Collab

Merrell 1TRL and Adsum look set to add a third sneaker to its ever-expanding list of collaborations, as the pair present a rendition of the Long Sky silhouette.

Sanj Patel1535 days ago
Dapper Dan Dap Gap Hoodie Restock
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Gap x Dapper Dan, Supreme, Timberland, A-Cold-Wall*, and More

Gap x Dapper Dan hoodies, Timberland x Billionaire Boys Club, Supreme x Aeon Flux, and more great releases are highlighted in this weekly roundup of drops.

Lei Takanashi1571 days ago
Supreme x Clayton Patterson
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Supreme x Clayton Patterson, Off-White, Marine Serre, and More

Supreme x Clayton Patterson, Off-White 'Off Active,' Marine Serre x The Webster, and many other brands are featured in this weekly roundup of releases.

Lei Takanashi1928 days ago
Nicole McLaughlin Last 10 Things Purchased
Style

The Last 10 Things Nicole McLaughlin Purchased

Nicole McLaughlin, Instagram's favorite upcycler, runs us through the last 10 items she purchased and why. Everything from Knoll tote bags to Merrel water shoes

Lei Takanashi2501 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

KNOW YOUR TECH: Hike Safer with Merrell Backpacking Grade Boots

KNOW YOUR TECH breaks down the scientific technology used in your favorite sneakers and activewear.

Riley Jones4586 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

KNOW YOUR TECH: Stazy Cozy This Winter With Merrell M-Select Warm

KNOW YOUR TECH breaks down the scientific technology used in your favorite sneakers and activewear.

Riley Jones4617 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

KNOW YOUR TECH: Control Winter Weather with Merrell M-Select Dry

KNOW YOUR TECH breaks down the scientific technology used in your favorite sneakers and activewear.

Riley Jones4624 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App