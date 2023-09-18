The 10 Best Foam Sneakers to Buy Right Now

Images via StockX, Saks Fifth Avenue

Temperatures may be dropping, but the foam sneaker trend isn’t cooling off yet. Even as Salehe Bembury’s Crocs Pollex Clogs and the Yeezy Foam Runner become the sort of pairs you see people wearing every day, the practicality and convenience of keeping a pair in rotation is hard to top. You don’t have to be headed to the pool; sometimes you just want to hit the door without lacing up a pair of sneakers, and that’s fine. Thankfully, the trend has become widespread enough that there are a good amount of options to choose from. Whether you want to go with a popular option like Bembury’s aforementioned Crocs Pollex collab or switch things up with something more unusual, you’ll find those and more here. And don’t worry, we’re not going to recommend you cop the Big Red Boots—those aren’t sneakers, anyway.







All products are independently selected by our editors. Complex may collect a share of sales from the links on this page if you decide to shop them.

