Hoka

When Hoka launched in 2009, it upended the running shoe market with its bold, maximalist approach. Founded by former Salomon employees Nico Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard, the brand quickly became known for its oversized midsoles and thick cushioning, designed to support long-distance and trail runners pushing their limits. Hoka’s signature rocker-shaped sole creates a rolling gait that eases joint impact and propels runners forward. Endurance athletes, in particular, rely on these shoes not just for performance but for injury prevention and recovery during intense training cycles and grueling races.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

A sneaker with a cow-print pattern, featuring black laces and a rugged black sole.
Sneakers

Hoka Tor Summit Plus: How to Buy

The Animal Pack is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff82 days ago
Hoka Stinson One7
Sneakers

Hoka's Stinson One7 Trail Shoe Is Available on Complex

Here's how to buy the three Hoka Stinson One7 colorways.

Victor Deng206 days ago
Supervsn x HOKA Clifton One9 'Mantis Green'
Style

Everything You Need to Know About the Supervsn x HOKA Clifton One9

Supervsn founder Gavin Mathieu breaks down all of the key details about his debut footwear collab with HOKA.

Mike DeStefano353 days ago
A green and yellow running shoe with a thick sole and detailed patterning, set against a teal background.
Style

Supervsn Makes Its Footwear Debut With New HOKA Collaboration

Look for one colorway soon on Complex Shop.

Trace William Cowen365 days ago
Advertisement
Marni x Hoka Bondi B3LS
Sneakers

Marni and Hoka Are Releasing a $395 Bondi Collab in April

Four colorways are dropping for the Marni x Hoka Bondi B3LS.

Victor Deng500 days ago
Hoka Mafate Speed 4 Lite Stsfy
Sneakers

More Satisfy x Hoka Sneakers Are Releasing Soon

How to buy the duo's new Mafate Speed 4 Lite colorways.

Victor Deng612 days ago
Image via Asphalt Gold
Sneakers

The 15 Best Outdoors Sneakers Right Now

Put on some Salomons, Hokas, Ons, Merrells, and more.

Matt Welty648 days ago
Nike Air Sunder Max
Sneakers

The Best Back-to-School Sneakers

Need to buy new sneakers before school starts? We have thoughts.

Zac Dubasik701 days ago
A pair of green and cream Air Jordan 3 sneakers with beige laces and an orange accent on the heel
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

From the Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 3 to the return of the Nike Air DT Max 96, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano766 days ago
Advertisement
Yellow sneakers with blue details and white accents displayed prominently
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

From the 'Elkins' Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low to Futura Laboratories x Nike SB Dunk Low, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano787 days ago
Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers with red, white, and black design
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low to the 'Velocity Blue' Adidas AE 1, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano857 days ago
Sneakers

Nicole McLaughlin on Her Hoka Sneaker: ‘I Went From Being a Fan to Having a Collab’

The designer breaks down the design process behind her Mafate Three2, from its vibrant color palette to hiker-friendly gaiter system.

Mike DeStefano988 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App