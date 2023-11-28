A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases
From the latest Nike Doernbecher collection to the return of the Fenty x Puma Creeper, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.
Still can't find what you're looking for after scouring all of those pages of Cyber Monday sales? While they may not be obtainable at a hefty discount, you can always pivot to some new sneakers instead.
This week's highlights include the latest Nike Doernbecher collection, the return of Rihanna's Fenty x Puma Creepers, a Gore-Tex version of the Air Jordan 6, three pairs of Merrell slip-ons from Nicole McLaughlin, and more.
Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.
Never miss a sneaker release with
RELEASE ROUNDUPNewsletter
Each send includes the details you need on the biggest drops from adidas, Nike, Jordan, Puma, New Balance and more happening each week.
By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to ourTerms of Service
andPrivacy Policy