A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the latest Nike Doernbecher collection to the return of the Fenty x Puma Creeper, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Nov 28, 2023
Via Nike

Still can't find what you're looking for after scouring all of those pages of Cyber Monday sales? While they may not be obtainable at a hefty discount, you can always pivot to some new sneakers instead. 


This week's highlights include the latest Nike Doernbecher collection, the return of Rihanna's Fenty x Puma Creepers, a Gore-Tex version of the Air Jordan 6, three pairs of Merrell slip-ons from Nicole McLaughlin, and more.


Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below. 

Women's Nike Zoom Vomero 5 'Cargo Khaki'

Via Nike

Price: $160
When: Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: A new women's colorway of the Vomero 5 arrives on Wednesday morning. The pair sports a green mesh upper, tonal leather overlays, cream midsole, and reflective elements throughout. 

Air Jordan 6 Gore-Tex

Via Nike

Price: $250
When: Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The Air Jordan 6 is the latest sneaker to get the Gore-Tex treatment. The light brown leather upper is waterproof, which means these can be laced up in any weather conditions. Purple branding hits on the tongue and heel complete the work boot-esque color scheme.

New Balance Made in USA

Via New Balance

Price: $219.99
When: Thursday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m.
Where: newbalance.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The latest pairs from Teddy Santis' New Balance Made in USA line are set to hit stores later this week. The 990v4 will be offered in two unconventional, all-leather colorways. One is a mahagony option with a black midsole, while the alternative is teal with a cream midsole. 

Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty

Via Puma

Price: $75-$140
When: Thursday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m.
Where: puma.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The most popular item from Rihanna's first stint with Puma, the Creeper, returns in three colorways this week. "Black/White," "Blue/Green," and "Lavender/Cherry Red" pairs each sit atop platform gum soles. Like the first few drops from the renewed Fenty x Puma partnership, the Creeper Phattys will be available in sizes for the entire family. 

Nicole McLaughlin x Merrell Moc Speed Streak 1TRL

Via Merrell

Price: $135
When: Friday, Dec. 1
Where: merrell.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Following an exclusive release via Dover Street Market this past weekend, Nicole McLaughlin's Merrell Moc Speed Streak 1TRLs are getting a wider launch on Friday. The slip-on will be available in three colorways: "Black/Amber,” “Birch/Hi-Vis,” and “Coyote/Olive." Each color palette is meant to nod to Merrell's archive. 

Nike LeBron 21 'Abalone'

Via Nike

Price: $210
When: Friday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The latest LeBron 21 mimics the appearance of the shell that protects the marine snail known as the Abalone. The eye-catching blue and green pattern is paired with blue accents on the tongue, heel, and midsole. 

Nike Doernbecher Collection

Via Nike

Price: $90-$210
When: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Since 2004, Nike has partnered with the OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital to allow patients to design their own sneakers. On Saturday, the latest round of limited edition pairs is set to release. The six-pack includes an Air Max 1 '86, Air Jordan 3, Dunk High, Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low, Cortez, and Nike Go FlyEase. Learn more about each here

