Max Kellerman

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Stephen A. Smith in a pink suit with a microphone, and Max Kellerman speaking into a microphone with a Netflix logo.
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Fires Back at Max Kellerman's Comments About Their Split

Smith says he never feared debating Kellerman and insists their split was professional, not personal.

Mark Elibert224 days ago
Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith split image
Sports

Max Kellerman Reveals His Theory About Why Stephen A. Smith Wanted Him Fired From 'First Take'

The sports commentator suggested Smith struggled to debate him and wanted the paycheck that came with being a “solo act.”

Joshua Espinoza226 days ago
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Terrell Owens for Speaking on ESPN Host's Rift With Max Kellerman

The Pro Football Hall of Famer took shots at Smith after the ESPN analyst shed light on parting ways with his 'First Take' co-host.

Brad Callas1036 days ago
Stephen A. Smith speaks on radio row ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Explains Why He Wanted Max Kellerman Off ESPN's 'First Take'

Nearly two years since his cohost was removed from ESPN's 'First Take,' Stephen A. Smith is shedding more light on why he wanted Max Kellerman off the show.

Brad Callas1211 days ago
stephen-a-smith-first-take-max-ouster
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Opens Up About Why He Wanted Max Kellerman Off 'First Take'

Smith confirmed reports that said he wanted Max Kellerman to be taken off ESPN’s 'First Take' while speaking to Hot 97's Ebro Darden and Peter Rosenberg.

Abel Shifferaw1772 days ago
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max kellerman
Sports

ESPN Announces Max Kellerman Is Officially Leaving 'First Take'

Following a week of speculation that Max Kellerman's time on 'First Take' could be coming to an end, ESPN has officially announced his departure from the show.

Jose Martinez1789 days ago
Max Kellerman
Sports

Max Kellerman Could Reportedly Be Leaving ESPN's 'First Take'

It looks like Max Kellerman will be exiting ESPN’s 'First Take,' which he co-hosts with Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim, Front Office Sports reported.

Abel Shifferaw1795 days ago
Steve Stoute
Sports

Fans React to Knicks Issuing Statement on Steve Stoute’s 'First Take’ Comments

The team made it clear that the brand consultant wasn't making personnel decisions.

Gavin Evans2348 days ago
This is a picture of Derek Carr.
Sports

Derek Carr Reached Out to Dana White to Organize UFC Bout Against Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith

Fed up with the criticisms from ESPN’s ‘First Take’ co-host Max Kellerman, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr wants to get into a fight with him.

Jose Martinez2731 days ago
Ronda Rousey
Sports

Watch Ronda Rousey Take Part in 2 Really Awkward ESPN Interviews

Ronda Rousey had a rough day on ESPN.

Aaron C. Mansfield3035 days ago
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Max Kellerman
Sports

Max Kellerman Believes Michigan State Deserves NCAA Death Penalty and Tom Izzo Should Leave

Max Kellerman said Tom Izzo should cut ties with Michigan State on Monday's episode of 'First Take.'

Gavin Evans3043 days ago
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Sports

Has ESPN Already Found a ‘First Take’ Replacement for Skip Bayless?

Former ESPN employee Colin Cowherd claims Max Kellerman will replace Skip Bayless on ‘First Take.’

Chris Yuscavage3672 days ago

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