Stephen A. Smith Faces Backlash for Saying Shohei Ohtani Needing an Interpreter Harms Baseball (UPDATE)
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On the latest episode of 'First Tale,' Stephen A. Smith tried to make the point that the current face of baseball needing an interpreter is bad for the game.Brenton Blanchet
Terence Crawford, the WBO welterweight champ, continues to fight for respect. Andre Ward, Tim Bradley Jr., and Max Kellerman explain why he deserves more of it.Adam Caparell
NBA fans immediately took to Twitter where they ripped Kellerman for uttering such a blasphemous statement.Xavier Hamilton
The Notorious Conor McGregor returns to action in July for a rematch against Max Holloway.Matt Burke