Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Terrell Owens for Speaking on ESPN Host's Rift With Max Kellerman

Stephen A. Smith isn't a fan of Terrell Owens, who on Friday called out the ESPN talking head for speaking on the former's falling out with First Take co-host Max Kellerman.

During a recent appearance on the Joe Budden Podcast, Smith detailed why he parted ways with Kellerman.

“I had mad respect for him from the standpoint of white dude, highly intelligent, Ivy League, educated from Columbia," Smith shared. "Smart as a whip. Can talk his ass off. Can talk about anything. I get all that. But you weren’t an athlete, and you weren’t a journalist. And the absence of the two components left people wondering ‘why should we listen to you?'”

In a subsequent tweet, Smith added context to his remarks.

"Same question, Same answer for damn-near two years now: Max & I weren’t working in the end," he explained. "I wanted to win. So I didn’t want that duo. Does mean he’s isn’t smart, talented and that he’s not a good guy. I have nothing against him. I wish him well. Just needed a change. That’s all."