Matty Healy

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Singer/Songwriters Taylor Swift and special guest Charli XCX perform onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live In Toronto - Night 2 at Rogers Center on October 3, 2015 in Toronto, Canada.
Music

Fans Debate Whether Taylor Swift’s ‘Actually Romantic’ Targets Charli XCX

A new song from 'The Life of a Showgirl' is prompting mixed reactions.

Alex Gonzalez287 days ago
Matty Healy, Denise Welch, Taylor Swift
Music

Matty Healy's Mom Says She's 'Glad' She Didn't Become Taylor Swift's Mother-in-Law

The 1975 frontman and Swift briefly dated in 2023.

tara mahadevan357 days ago
(L-R) George Daniel and Charli XCX.
Music

Charli XCX and The 1975's George Daniel Tie the Knot In London

The two dated for three years before saying "I do."

Trey Alston363 days ago
Split image of Dakota Johnson and Matty Healy.
Pop Culture

Dakota Johnson Says She Had a Dream Where Matty Healy Was a Murderer Who Turned Into Asparagus

Johnson said ex Chris Martin thought her dream would be a “really good pitch for a movie.”

Jose Martinez401 days ago
Azealia Banks, wearing a strapless dress, smiles on stage. Matty Healy, in a suit, performs with a microphone.
Music

Azealia Banks Sends Matty Healy Cease and Desist, Ask For $1 Million in Damages

Healy threatened to slap Banks during their back-and-forth on social media.

Mark Elibert586 days ago
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Matty Healy playing a red guitar, wearing glasses and a black shirt. Azealia Banks performing in a teal outfit, holding a microphone.
Music

Matty Healy, Azealia Banks Get in Nasty Fight After She Says Charli XCX 'Used to Be' Pretty

Healy threatened to "slap" Banks after she said he and his fiancée "look like [they] share needles."

Joe Price590 days ago
Music

Ice Spice Responds to Matty Healy's Racist Comments: 'I Had Heard That Little Podcast or Whatever'

In an appearance on 'The Adam Friedland Show' earlier this year, The 1975 frontman laughed at offensive comments directed at the rapper.

Joe Price1023 days ago
Music

Rina Sawayama Calls Out Labelmate Matty Healy: ‘I’m Sick and Tired of These Microaggressions’

During Rina Sawayama's performance at Glastonbury Festival 2023, she called out a "white man that watches Ghetto Gaggers" before performing "STFU!"

Mark Elibert1119 days ago
Music

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Reportedly Called It Quits

The pop star recently broke up with Joe Alwyn, whom she was dating for six years.

tara mahadevan1138 days ago
Music

Azealia Banks Roasts ‘Lame Poser’ Matty Healy for His Ice Spice Comments, Tells Taylor Swift ‘This Dude Is a Full Incel’

Amid the controversy over his appearance on a podcast and rumors he's in a relationship with Taylor Swift, The 1975's Matty Healy has found himself the latest target of Azealia Banks' ire.

Joe Price1142 days ago
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Music

Matty Healy Addresses Ice Spice Comments, Says People Are ‘Mental’ for Being Angry

In an interview with <i>The New Yorker</i>, The 1975 frontman suggested that he might have baited his fans "a little bit" with the appearance

Joe Price1144 days ago
Music

Taylor Swift Announces Ice Spice "Karma" Remix, Fans Highlight Matty Healy’s Racist Comments About Rapper

Taylor Swift is rumored to be dating Matty Healy and it has prompted fans to highlight Healy's comments about the rapper in a since-removed podcast.

Joe Price1149 days ago

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