Latest Stories
Fans Debate Whether Taylor Swift’s ‘Actually Romantic’ Targets Charli XCX
A new song from 'The Life of a Showgirl' is prompting mixed reactions.
Matty Healy's Mom Says She's 'Glad' She Didn't Become Taylor Swift's Mother-in-Law
The 1975 frontman and Swift briefly dated in 2023.
Charli XCX and The 1975's George Daniel Tie the Knot In London
The two dated for three years before saying "I do."
Dakota Johnson Says She Had a Dream Where Matty Healy Was a Murderer Who Turned Into Asparagus
Johnson said ex Chris Martin thought her dream would be a “really good pitch for a movie.”
Azealia Banks Sends Matty Healy Cease and Desist, Ask For $1 Million in Damages
Healy threatened to slap Banks during their back-and-forth on social media.
Matty Healy, Azealia Banks Get in Nasty Fight After She Says Charli XCX 'Used to Be' Pretty
Healy threatened to "slap" Banks after she said he and his fiancée "look like [they] share needles."
Ice Spice Responds to Matty Healy's Racist Comments: 'I Had Heard That Little Podcast or Whatever'
In an appearance on 'The Adam Friedland Show' earlier this year, The 1975 frontman laughed at offensive comments directed at the rapper.
Rina Sawayama Calls Out Labelmate Matty Healy: ‘I’m Sick and Tired of These Microaggressions’
During Rina Sawayama's performance at Glastonbury Festival 2023, she called out a "white man that watches Ghetto Gaggers" before performing "STFU!"
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Reportedly Called It Quits
The pop star recently broke up with Joe Alwyn, whom she was dating for six years.
Azealia Banks Roasts ‘Lame Poser’ Matty Healy for His Ice Spice Comments, Tells Taylor Swift ‘This Dude Is a Full Incel’
Amid the controversy over his appearance on a podcast and rumors he's in a relationship with Taylor Swift, The 1975's Matty Healy has found himself the latest target of Azealia Banks' ire.
Matty Healy Addresses Ice Spice Comments, Says People Are ‘Mental’ for Being Angry
In an interview with <i>The New Yorker</i>, The 1975 frontman suggested that he might have baited his fans "a little bit" with the appearance
Taylor Swift Announces Ice Spice "Karma" Remix, Fans Highlight Matty Healy’s Racist Comments About Rapper
Taylor Swift is rumored to be dating Matty Healy and it has prompted fans to highlight Healy's comments about the rapper in a since-removed podcast.