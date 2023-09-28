Ice Spice Responds to Matty Healy's Racist Comments: 'I Had Heard That Little Podcast or Whatever'

Ice Spice has finally responded to Matty Healy's controversial appearance on the comedy podcast The Adam Friedland Show.

In an extensive cover feature for Variety, the "In Ha Mood" rapper addressed the appearance, which caused an uproar around the time The 1975 frontman was romantically linked to Taylor Swift. “When I had heard that little podcast or whatever, I was so confused. Because I heard ‘chubby Chinese lady’ or some shit like that, and I’m like, ‘Huh? What does that even mean?’" she said. "First of all, I’m thick. What do you mean Chinese? What?"

During the episode, the hosts of the show—Adam Friedland and Nick Mullen—made racist comments about Ice Spice after Healy told them that he DMed her after he learned she was a fan of his band. Friedland and Mullen referred to Spice as "Inuit Spice Girl," impersonated racist sterotypes of Chinese and Hawaiian accents, and called her a "chubby Chinese lady." Healy laughed off the comments, which many perceived as an endorsement.

"They apologized or whatever," Ice Spice continued. "And the whole time, I didn’t really care. But that’s funny because I saw him at the Jean Paul Gaultier party a couple days ago, and he was like, ‘Hey, you OK?’ and I’m like, ‘Of course.’ He apologized to me a bunch of times. We’re good.” The feature makes sure to note that Ice Spice still considers herself a fan of The 1975.