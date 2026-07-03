Marlo

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Rapper Ralo attends Young Thug's birthday party
Music

Ralo Reveals Lil Baby Sent Him $50K While in Prison, Pens Heartfelt Letter to Marlo

The incarcerated Atlanta rapper has remained behind bars since 2018, when he was charged with two counts of conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

Joshua Espinoza1707 days ago
Ralo attends Young Thug's birthday party at Tago International .
Music

Ralo, Who Was Granted $250K Bond, Explains Why He's Not Out Yet

Ralo provided an update on the delay in his release from prison after being granted a $250,000 bond earlier this month.

Jose Martinez2192 days ago
Rapper Lil Baby, Pierre 'Pee' Thomas and Lil Marlo
Music

Lil Baby Remembers Friend and Fellow Rapper Marlo: 'This One Hit Me Hard'

In the Instagram caption, Lil Baby tried to put Marlo's death in perspective for those who don't understand their way of life.

Xavier Hamilton2194 days ago
Rapper Lil Marlo attends Lil Baby "Harder Than Ever" Mixtape Release Event
Music

Quality Control Rapper Marlo Shot and Killed in Atlanta

Marlo—or Lil Marlo—was closely connected to Lil Baby's 4PF collective and released his debut project, '2 the Hard Way,' with Lil Baby in October 2017.

Xavier Hamilton2197 days ago
marlo project
Music

Listen to Marlo's New Project '1st & 3rd'

'1st & 3rd' is the fourth tape Marlo has released with Quality Control Music.

tara mahadevan2345 days ago
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marlo 1st 3rd
Music

Marlo, Future, and Lil Baby Link for "1st N 3rd" Music Video

Marlo released his most recent tape 'The Real 1' in September 2018.

tara mahadevan2367 days ago
offset
Music

Offset and City Girls Join Fellow QC Rapper Marlo on New Song "Soakin Wet"

QC co-founder Pierre "Pee" Thomas considers Marlo one of his favorite artists because "he's speaking that real sh*t."

Trace William Cowen2627 days ago
Cover art for Marlo's project 'The Real 1'
Music

Offset, Lil Baby, Quavo, and More Featured on Marlo's New Project 'The Real 1'

Atlanta rapper Marlo has released his new project 'The Real 1' through Quality Control Music, with features from Quavo, Offset, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Gunna, YFN Lucci, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, and Skooly.

tara mahadevan2863 days ago
Marlo from "Thinking Out Loud" video
Music

Premiere: Quality Control's Newest Addition Marlo Releases "Thinking Out Loud" Video

Marlo introduces himself in the new video for "Thinking Out Loud," which is taken from his new mixtape 'The Wire.'

Khal3109 days ago

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