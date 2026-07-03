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Going Left: Billy Woods and 3 Other Indie Rappers You Need to Know
Going Left is a column where we highlight indie rap artists you should know. This month, we highlight billy woods, Marlon Craft, Quelle Chris, and Supa BWE.
Best New Music This Week: Gunna, NBA YoungBoy, Latto, and More
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Gunna, Future, Latto, Morray, Remble, Lil Yachty, Giveon, Westside Gunn, and many more.
Marlon Craft Shares New Album 'How We Intended'
Hell’s Kitchen native Marlon Craft's 'How We Intended' is here, featuring fan-favorite singles like “Hoodie Weather" and “State of the Union."
Rappers to Watch in 2021
Complex's picks for the rising rappers you need to look out for in 2021, including $NOT, Morray, Rubi Rose, CJ, Hotboii, and more.