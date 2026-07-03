Featured
Latest Stories
Mark Sanchez Breaks Silence Two Months After Battery Arrest
'Thank you to the people who kept me standing,' he wrote.
Mark Sanchez Fired from Fox Sports Following Indianapolis Stabbing Incident
Drew Brees has been hired to replace him.
Mark Sanchez Missed Pre-Trial Hearing Because He's 'Recovering' From Stab Wounds, Says Lawyer
Sanchez's attorney, Tim Delaney, thanked the judge for allowing the embattled ex-NFL star's absence.
Judge Abruptly Exits Mark Sanchez Stabbing Case, Scraps Court Date
Judge Jennifer Prinz didn't give a reason for her recusal.
Mark Sanchez’s Ex Speaks Out After His Arrest: ‘None of This Is Surprising to Me’
Sanchez shares a son, Daniel, with the model, whose real name is Erin Campaneris.
Mark Sanchez Released From Hospital, Booked After Stabbing
Sanchez thanked first responders and surgeons while walking out of the hospital.
Indiana Prosecutor Calls Mark Sanchez’s Alleged Stabbing ‘Completely Unnecessary’
The Indiana prosecutor leading the charge against former NFL star Mark Sanchez says the alleged stabbing was 'unnecessary.'
Mark Sanchez’s Family Speaks Out After ‘Deeply Distressing’ Felony Arrest
Mark Sanchez's family has released a formal statement following the former NFL star's arrest and felony charges.
Mark Sanchez and Fox Sued After Alleged Assault in Indianapolis
A delivery driver accused the former NFL star of assault — and Fox of negligence — following last week's encounter.
Mark Sanchez Facing Felony Battery Charge Following Stabbing Incident
The charges carry a sentence of one to six years in prison.
Mark Sanchez Charged With Battery as More Details Emerge in Stabbing Incident
A 69-year-old man allegedly stabbed Sanchez in self defense.
Mark Sanchez Arrested After Being Stabbed in Downtown Indianapolis Altercation
Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez was stabbed and arrested in Indianapolis after a late-night altercation, police say.
Mark Sanchez Is Married to Actress Wife Perry Mattfeld of 'Shameless'
NFL analyst and former quarterback Mark Sanchez, who was injured and arrested in Indiana, has an actress wife.
Colin Kaepernick's Collusion Case Against NFL Could Take Retaliation Into Consideration
Colin Kaepernick's collusion case no longer hinges on his nonviolent protest during the national anthem, but on the now-obvious revenge for filing the lawsuit.
Washington Reportedly Signing Mark Sanchez as Backup
The Washington football team is signing Mark Sanchez to back up Colt McCoy when they face the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Colin Kaepernick remains available.
Dez Bryant Hilariously Attempted to Crash Cowboys' QB Meeting After Throwing TD Against Lions
Dez Bryant reportedly tried to attend a Cowboys' quarterback meeting this week after throwing a touchdown against the Lions on Monday night.
Mark Sanchez Will Sign With Dallas Cowboys After Getting Cut By Denver Broncos
Mark Sanchez was reportedly signed by Dallas Cowboys to a one-year deal.
Meet the Financial Advisor Who Allegedly Stole $30 Million From Mark Sanchez and 2 MLB Players
A financial manager allegedly stole $30 million from Mark Sanchez, Jake Peavy, and Roy Oswalt.