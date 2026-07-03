Mark Sanchez

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Mark Sanchez Breaks Silence Two Months After Assault Arrest
Sports

Mark Sanchez Breaks Silence Two Months After Battery Arrest

'Thank you to the people who kept me standing,' he wrote.

Bernadette Giacomazzo224 days ago
Mark Sanchez Missed Pre-Trial Hearing Because He's 'Recovering' From Stab Wounds, Says Lawyer
Sports

Mark Sanchez Missed Pre-Trial Hearing Because He's 'Recovering' From Stab Wounds, Says Lawyer

Sanchez's attorney, Tim Delaney, thanked the judge for allowing the embattled ex-NFL star's absence.

Bernadette Giacomazzo268 days ago
Judge in Mark Sanchez Stabbing Case Abruptly Recuses Herself and Cancels Court Date
Sports

Judge Abruptly Exits Mark Sanchez Stabbing Case, Scraps Court Date

Judge Jennifer Prinz didn't give a reason for her recusal.

Bernadette Giacomazzo276 days ago
Mark Sanchez's Ex Claims She's 'Always Been Concerned for Her Family' Amid Arrest
Sports

Mark Sanchez’s Ex Speaks Out After His Arrest: ‘None of This Is Surprising to Me’

Sanchez shares a son, Daniel, with the model, whose real name is Erin Campaneris.

Bernadette Giacomazzo277 days ago
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A man in a dress shirt and tie, wearing a lanyard, stands in a stadium, looking thoughtful.
Sports

Mark Sanchez Released From Hospital, Booked After Stabbing

Sanchez thanked first responders and surgeons while walking out of the hospital.

Mark Elibert279 days ago
Indiana Prosecutor Speaks Out Against Mark Sanchez, Calling The Alleged Stabbing 'Totally Unnecessary'
Sports

Indiana Prosecutor Calls Mark Sanchez’s Alleged Stabbing ‘Completely Unnecessary’

The Indiana prosecutor leading the charge against former NFL star Mark Sanchez says the alleged stabbing was 'unnecessary.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo284 days ago
Mark Sanchez's Family Says It's Been 'Deeply Distressing' Following Felony Arrest
Sports

Mark Sanchez’s Family Speaks Out After ‘Deeply Distressing’ Felony Arrest

Mark Sanchez's family has released a formal statement following the former NFL star's arrest and felony charges.

Bernadette Giacomazzo284 days ago
Mark Sanchez in a dress shirt and tie, wearing a lanyard, stands outdoors with a focused expression.
Sports

Mark Sanchez and Fox Sued After Alleged Assault in Indianapolis

A delivery driver accused the former NFL star of assault — and Fox of negligence — following last week's encounter.

Alex Ocho284 days ago
Mark Sanchez
Sports

Mark Sanchez Facing Felony Battery Charge Following Stabbing Incident

The charges carry a sentence of one to six years in prison.

tara mahadevan285 days ago
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Mark Sanchez
Sports

Mark Sanchez Charged With Battery as More Details Emerge in Stabbing Incident

A 69-year-old man allegedly stabbed Sanchez in self defense.

Trey Alston286 days ago
Fox TV analyst Mark Sanchez looks on prior to the game between the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Sports

Mark Sanchez Arrested After Being Stabbed in Downtown Indianapolis Altercation

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez was stabbed and arrested in Indianapolis after a late-night altercation, police say.

Mark Elibert286 days ago
Mark Sanchez wife
Sports

Mark Sanchez Is Married to Actress Wife Perry Mattfeld of 'Shameless'

NFL analyst and former quarterback Mark Sanchez, who was injured and arrested in Indiana, has an actress wife.

Jessica Mcbride287 days ago
Colin Kaepernick NFL collusion case protestor
Sports

Colin Kaepernick's Collusion Case Against NFL Could Take Retaliation Into Consideration

Colin Kaepernick's collusion case no longer hinges on his nonviolent protest during the national anthem, but on the now-obvious revenge for filing the lawsuit.

countcenci2776 days ago
Mark Sanchez
Sports

Washington Reportedly Signing Mark Sanchez as Backup

The Washington football team is signing Mark Sanchez to back up Colt McCoy when they face the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Colin Kaepernick remains available.

countcenci2797 days ago
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Sports

Dez Bryant Hilariously Attempted to Crash Cowboys' QB Meeting After Throwing TD Against Lions

Dez Bryant reportedly tried to attend a Cowboys' quarterback meeting this week after throwing a touchdown against the Lions on Monday night.

Chris Yuscavage3489 days ago
Mark Sanchez in Denver Broncos press conference
Sports

Mark Sanchez Will Sign With Dallas Cowboys After Getting Cut By Denver Broncos

Mark Sanchez was reportedly signed by Dallas Cowboys to a one-year deal.

Dana Scott3604 days ago
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Sports

Meet the Financial Advisor Who Allegedly Stole $30 Million From Mark Sanchez and 2 MLB Players

A financial manager allegedly stole $30 million from Mark Sanchez, Jake Peavy, and Roy Oswalt.

Dana Scott3678 days ago

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