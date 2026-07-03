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Sports
Gary Sanchez Wants You to Know Being a Professional Ballplayer Doesn't Mean You're Breaking the Bank
Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez wants baseball fans to know that being a professional ballplayer usually means making practically no money in the minors.
Adam Caparell3376 days ago