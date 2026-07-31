The Manor

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The Manor
Music

The Manor Always Come Back With A "Number" With A Little Help From Mahalia

Elevated by the alluring vocals of the highly sought-after Mahalia, who comes in with a short but sweet verse at the end.

Aaron Bishop3061 days ago
The Manor "The Sesh"
Music

The Manor Share New Jam For "The Sesh"

The boys are back in town!

Tobi Oke3166 days ago
Music

Premiere: Watch The Manor's Video For "Don't Do What We Did"

Their album of the same name is out right now.

Tobi Oke3817 days ago
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