Tannis Spencer
Latest Stories
The 50 Best Rap Videos of the 2000s
The 2000s took hip-hop music videos to the next level. These are the greatest of the decade, featuring videos from Jay-Z, Eminem, Nas, and more.
Ranking All 43 of Kanye West's Music Videos
You can trust Kanye West to make gripping, original music videos, with Spike Jonze, Hype Williams, or even himself behind the camera. In honor of his 41st birthday, we’re ranking all 43 of Kanye West’s music videos.
The 25 Best Ludacris Songs
Ranking all of the legendary Atlanta rapper's hottest tracks. These are the best Ludacris songs!
The 50 Best R&B Songs That Flipped Rap Beats
An extensive look at two genres that are completely obsessed with one another.
40 Standout Lyrics From Tyler, the Creator's "Wolf"
The raps are just as outrageous as you'd expect.
How the Fit of Jeans Has Changed in Hip-Hop: A Visual Timeline
Following the denim trend, one era at a time.
The 20 Best Terrible Rap Verses
That verse sucks...but could you play it again?
The 50 Greatest Fashion Moments in Rap Video History
You saw these clips, then you ran to the store.
The 10 Grossest Nas Lyrics
Nasty Nas tends to get pretty, well, nasty in his rhymes.
The 50 Best Debut Rap Singles
It ain't easy, but some rappers get it right on their first try.
50 Music Videos GIFs That Will Make Twentysomethings Feel Like a Kid Again
If you grew up on MTV, you won't want to miss this.
Interview: "Real Housewives of Atlanta" Star Phaedra Parks Talks Her Workout Tape, Funeral Business, and How to Be a Southern Belle
She's more than just a housewife.
50 Things You Didn't Know About Justin Timberlake
All of the low-key details JT has quietly revealed over the years.
Justin Timberlake's Most Hip-Hop Moments
He's been showing love to the rap game for years.
20 Ridiculous Pop Star Mansions
Check out how everyone from Adele to Rihanna lives it up.
20 Ridiculous Rapper Mansions
There's only one word you need to use in these situations: Ballin'.
Interview: Pusha T Talks "Cruel Winter," Rakim vs. Big Daddy Kane, and KimYe Baby Shower Gifts
King Push says <em>My Name Is My Name</em> is coming this spring, too.
Chris Brown's 20 Douchiest Moments
Breezy has a terrible public image, and it's nobody's fault but his.