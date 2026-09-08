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Tannis Spencer

Joined July 2014 | 20 posts
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Latest Stories

Jay-Z sitting on a chair wearing a jersey, with a woman lying on a chair next to him, wearing a cap, in a room with shelves of shoes.

The 50 Best Rap Videos of the 2000s

The 2000s took hip-hop music videos to the next level. These are the greatest of the decade, featuring videos from Jay-Z, Eminem, Nas, and more.

Tannis Spencer400 days ago
Kanye West's "Famous" visual

Ranking All 43 of Kanye West's Music Videos

You can trust Kanye West to make gripping, original music videos, with Spike Jonze, Hype Williams, or even himself behind the camera. In honor of his 41st birthday, we’re ranking all 43 of Kanye West’s music videos.

Tannis Spencer3024 days ago
best ludacris songs

The 25 Best Ludacris Songs

Ranking all of the legendary Atlanta rapper's hottest tracks. These are the best Ludacris songs!

Tannis Spencer3297 days ago
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The 50 Best R&B Songs That Flipped Rap Beats

An extensive look at two genres that are completely obsessed with one another.

Tannis Spencer4920 days ago
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40 Standout Lyrics From Tyler, the Creator's "Wolf"

The raps are just as outrageous as you'd expect.

Tannis Spencer4922 days ago
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How the Fit of Jeans Has Changed in Hip-Hop: A Visual Timeline

Following the denim trend, one era at a time.

Tannis Spencer4927 days ago
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The 20 Best Terrible Rap Verses

That verse sucks...but could you play it again?

Tannis Spencer4928 days ago
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The 50 Greatest Fashion Moments in Rap Video History

You saw these clips, then you ran to the store.

Tannis Spencer4928 days ago
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The 10 Grossest Nas Lyrics

Nasty Nas tends to get pretty, well, nasty in his rhymes.

Tannis Spencer4930 days ago
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The 50 Best Debut Rap Singles

It ain't easy, but some rappers get it right on their first try.

Tannis Spencer4930 days ago
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50 Music Videos GIFs That Will Make Twentysomethings Feel Like a Kid Again

If you grew up on MTV, you won't want to miss this.

Tannis Spencer4930 days ago
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50 Things You Didn't Know About Justin Timberlake

All of the low-key details JT has quietly revealed over the years.

Tannis Spencer4935 days ago
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Justin Timberlake's Most Hip-Hop Moments

He's been showing love to the rap game for years.

Tannis Spencer4937 days ago
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20 Ridiculous Pop Star Mansions

Check out how everyone from Adele to Rihanna lives it up.

Tannis Spencer4946 days ago
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20 Ridiculous Rapper Mansions

There's only one word you need to use in these situations: Ballin'.

Tannis Spencer4951 days ago
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Interview: Pusha T Talks "Cruel Winter," Rakim vs. Big Daddy Kane, and KimYe Baby Shower Gifts

King Push says <em>My Name Is My Name</em> is coming this spring, too.

Tannis Spencer4977 days ago
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Chris Brown's 20 Douchiest Moments

Breezy has a terrible public image, and it's nobody's fault but his.

Tannis Spencer4980 days ago

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