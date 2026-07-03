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The event has now broken an Apple Music Global Livestream record, according to TMZ. Many Ye fans tuned in to watch him debut new music in Atlanta.Brenton Blanchet
Zayn Malik's New Retro-Inspired Arnette Sunglasses Are Only Available at Sunglass Hut - Shop Zayn Malik's Arnette Sunglasses Only at Sunglass HutLou Delaney
Jake quote-tweeted a nearly two-year-old post in which Gigi defended her then-boyfriend Zayn against the YouTube star, whom she called "irrelevant" and "ugly."Joshua Espinoza
Sources say Malik "struck" Yolanda Hadid last week and she is considering pressing charges. The former One Direction member has refused to contest the claims.Joshua Espinoza