Malik Yusef

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Vic Mensa's new EP 'Vino Valentino'
Music

Listen to Vic Mensa's New EP 'Vino Valentino' f/ Malik Yusef, Peter CottonTale, and More

Nearly a year after the release of his last full-length offering 'I Tape,' Vic Mensa returns with his latest project, the four-track EP 'Vino Valentino.'

Brad Callas1615 days ago
donda
Music

Friends, Collaborators Say Kanye West's 'Donda' Is Now Dropping in August (UPDATE)

Kanye has pushed—and completely scrapped—albums in the past, but this latest information from his friends comes just days after Ye played material in Atlanta.

Brenton Blanchet1820 days ago
kanye west malik yusef
Style

Lawsuit Against Kanye West Associate Malik Yusef Dismissed (UPDATE)

According to court documents reviewed by Complex, Gentle Monster's lawsuit against Ye's associate Malik Yusef was dismissed back in February of this year.

Hannah Lifshutz2620 days ago
Kanye West
Music

Kanye, Pharrell, and Vic Mensa Collab in New Song for Gentle Monster Campaign

Kanye West, Vic Mensa, and Pharrell Williams have teamed up with South Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster to provide the soundtrack for their "Collection 13."

Joe Price2709 days ago
Malik Yusef
Music

G.O.O.D. Music Associate Malik Yusef Denies Kanye West Identity Theft

On Friday (Feb. 8), it was reported that a G.O.O.D. Music 'associate' had committed fraud using a forged Kanye West signature.

Joe Price2716 days ago
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Malik Yusef
Music

Malik Yusef Announces 808s & Heartbreak Anniversary Tour

“I don’t do anything without Kanye’s blessing,” Yusef said, confirming that Kanye had signed off on the tour.

Joshua Espinoza2790 days ago
Malik Yusef at a Grammys Brunch
Music

Malik Yusef Says New Kanye Album Is 'Our Best Sh*t 2 Date'

Yusef has been one of Kanye's close collaborators for going on 15 years.

tara mahadevan2970 days ago
Malik Yusef Kanye
Music

Malik Yusef Defends Kanye West’s Take on Slavery

"I think it was an oversimplification that Ye did,” Yusef says.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2998 days ago
Kanye West is seen in the crowd at March For Our Lives.
Music

Kanye West Will Reportedly Launch Donda Social to Fight for Change in Chicago

Chance The Rapper, Common, and Vic Mensa are reportedly also on board.

Sajae Elder3004 days ago
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Kanye West onstage at adidas Creates 747 Warehouse St.
Music

G.O.O.D. Music Affiliate Malik Yusef Suggests Kanye West Will Address Trump Comments on Friday

"We will be addressing any and all concerns about this recent set of events through the lens of selfhood on this Friday."

Eric Skelton3007 days ago

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