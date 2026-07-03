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iLoveMakonnen Addresses Viral Video of Him Working in Kitchen: ‘Why Are You Shaming Me’
"Everyone shared the clip, but nobody reached out to hear the story behind it."
ILoveMakonnen and YoungBoy Never Broke Again Connect for New Song "All My Sh*t Is Stupid"
ILoveMakonnen tapped YoungBoy Never Broke Again for the new song "All My Sh*t Is Stupid." In January, Makonnen released the album 'Everything Is Trash.'
ILoveMakonnen Links With Yellow Trash Can for New Album ‘Everything Is Trash’
The new album, recorded in Portland, sees Makonnen partnering with the production duo Yellow Trash Can and features the previously released "My Girl Trans."
ILoveMakonnen Shares New Song "My Girl Trans" f/ Yellow Trash Can
Makonnen fans are eating today, as the massively influential artist is back with another new Yellow Trash Can collab to kick off the new year.
ILoveMakonnen Drops ‘DMW007’ Project Featuring First-Take Freestyles
Earlier this year, the hugely influential artist surprise-dropped his 'My Parade' project, marking the first to be released since regaining control of his art.
Lawsuit Filed Over Lil Peep and XXXTentacion's Posthumous Collab "Falling Down"
The collab, released in September 2018, became a posthumous Billboard Hot 100 hit for the late artists and was later remixed by Travis Barker.
ILoveMakonnen Surprise-Drops New Album 'My Parade' f/ Lil B and Payday
Makonnen, who timed the release of the new 'My Parade' album with his birthday, said this marks his first project as a fully independent act.
Travis Barker Shares "Adam's Song"-Inspired Remix of Lil Peep and XXXTentacion's "Falling Down"
Peep, who died in 2017, was a known fan of Barker's work with blink-182 and regularly covered their songs at live shows.
ILoveMakonnen Shares "Shoot Shoot" Off Upcoming 'M3' EP
'M3' is expected to drop later this month.
Lil Peep, Makonnen, and Fall Out Boy's Magical "I've Been Waiting" Video Released
The song is slated to appear on Peep and Ko's upcoming full-length collab project, tentatively titled 'Diamonds.'
Lil Peep and Makonnen's "I've Been Waiting" f/ Fall Out Boy Released
The late Lil Peep once credited both artists as influential to his unique sound.
ILoveMakonnen Breaks Down His History With Drake, Says ‘We All Good Now’
Atlanta's ILoveMakonnen finally made his return this month with the release of the Gucci Mane-featuring "Spendin."
ILoveMakonnen Reunites With Gucci Mane on "Spendin"
The former OVO artist is back.
Lil Peep Documentary to Be Produced by Oscar Nominee Terrence Malick
A Malick-assisted Lil Peep documentary is among the posthumous projects planned to be released following next month's 'COWYS Pt. 2.'
Makonnen Shares "Sunlight on Your Skin" f/ Lil Peep
Shortly after the release of the XXXTentacion-featuring "Falling Down," Makonnen has shared the original version of the track titled "Sunlight on Your Skin."
Lil Peep and XXXTentacion Collab "Falling Down" Released
Lil Peep and XXXTentacion's collab "Falling Down," co-written by Makonnen, is now available on all streaming platforms. The track was first teased last month with audio of X discussing Peep's legacy.
Makonnen Returns With 'ILOVEAMERICA' Project
Makonnen hasn't dropped new music since last September's Rae Sremmurd x Mike Will x Travis Barker collab "Love." Now, he's back with a fresh four-track project.
Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, Makonnen, and More Pay Tribute to Lil Peep: 'Your Music Changed the World'
Peep, whose debut album 'Come Over When You're Sober Pt. 1' dropped in August, was 21.