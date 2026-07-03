Makonnen

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

iLoveMakonnen.
Music

iLoveMakonnen Addresses Viral Video of Him Working in Kitchen: ‘Why Are You Shaming Me’

"Everyone shared the clip, but nobody reached out to hear the story behind it."

Jaelani Turner-Williams322 days ago
Single art for iLoveMakonnen and NBA Youngboy
Music

ILoveMakonnen and YoungBoy Never Broke Again Connect for New Song "All My Sh*t Is Stupid"

ILoveMakonnen tapped YoungBoy Never Broke Again for the new song "All My Sh*t Is Stupid." In January, Makonnen released the album 'Everything Is Trash.'

tara mahadevan1492 days ago
The cover art for a new ILoveMakonnen album is shown
Music

ILoveMakonnen Links With Yellow Trash Can for New Album ‘Everything Is Trash’

The new album, recorded in Portland, sees Makonnen partnering with the production duo Yellow Trash Can and features the previously released "My Girl Trans."

Trace William Cowen1646 days ago
makonnen
Music

ILoveMakonnen Shares New Song "My Girl Trans" f/ Yellow Trash Can

Makonnen fans are eating today, as the massively influential artist is back with another new Yellow Trash Can collab to kick off the new year.

Trace William Cowen1653 days ago
dmw
Music

ILoveMakonnen Drops ‘DMW007’ Project Featuring First-Take Freestyles

Earlier this year, the hugely influential artist surprise-dropped his 'My Parade' project, marking the first to be released since regaining control of his art.

Trace William Cowen1746 days ago
Advertisement
x
Music

Lawsuit Filed Over Lil Peep and XXXTentacion's Posthumous Collab "Falling Down"

The collab, released in September 2018, became a posthumous Billboard Hot 100 hit for the late artists and was later remixed by Travis Barker.

Trace William Cowen1761 days ago
makonnen
Music

ILoveMakonnen Surprise-Drops New Album 'My Parade' f/ Lil B and Payday

Makonnen, who timed the release of the new 'My Parade' album with his birthday, said this marks his first project as a fully independent act.

Trace William Cowen1922 days ago
tb
Music

Travis Barker Shares "Adam's Song"-Inspired Remix of Lil Peep and XXXTentacion's "Falling Down"

Peep, who died in 2017, was a known fan of Barker's work with blink-182 and regularly covered their songs at live shows.

Trace William Cowen2564 days ago
ILoveMakonnen 'M3'
Music

ILoveMakonnen Shares "Shoot Shoot" Off Upcoming 'M3' EP

'M3' is expected to drop later this month.

Joshua Espinoza2598 days ago
peep
Music

Lil Peep, Makonnen, and Fall Out Boy's Magical "I've Been Waiting" Video Released

The song is slated to appear on Peep and Ko's upcoming full-length collab project, tentatively titled 'Diamonds.'

Trace William Cowen2656 days ago
Advertisement
peep
Music

Lil Peep and Makonnen's "I've Been Waiting" f/ Fall Out Boy Released

The late Lil Peep once credited both artists as influential to his unique sound.

Trace William Cowen2725 days ago
makonnen
Music

ILoveMakonnen Breaks Down His History With Drake, Says ‘We All Good Now’

Atlanta's ILoveMakonnen finally made his return this month with the release of the Gucci Mane-featuring "Spendin."

Joe Price2738 days ago
​iLoveMakonnen "Spendin" f/ Gucci Mane
Music

ILoveMakonnen Reunites With Gucci Mane on "Spendin"

The former OVO artist is back.

Joshua Espinoza2745 days ago
peep
Music

Lil Peep Documentary to Be Produced by Oscar Nominee Terrence Malick

A Malick-assisted Lil Peep documentary is among the posthumous projects planned to be released following next month's 'COWYS Pt. 2.'

Trace William Cowen2817 days ago
makonnen
Music

Makonnen Shares "Sunlight on Your Skin" f/ Lil Peep

Shortly after the release of the XXXTentacion-featuring "Falling Down," Makonnen has shared the original version of the track titled "Sunlight on Your Skin."

Trace William Cowen2851 days ago
Advertisement
peep
Music

Lil Peep and XXXTentacion Collab "Falling Down" Released

Lil Peep and XXXTentacion's collab "Falling Down," co-written by Makonnen, is now available on all streaming platforms. The track was first teased last month with audio of X discussing Peep's legacy.

Trace William Cowen2859 days ago
makonnen
Music

Makonnen Returns With 'ILOVEAMERICA' Project

Makonnen hasn't dropped new music since last September's Rae Sremmurd x Mike Will x Travis Barker collab "Love." Now, he's back with a fresh four-track project.

Trace William Cowen2935 days ago
Lil Peep performs.
Music

Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, Makonnen, and More Pay Tribute to Lil Peep: 'Your Music Changed the World'

Peep, whose debut album 'Come Over When You're Sober Pt. 1' dropped in August, was 21.

Trace William Cowen3166 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App