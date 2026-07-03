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Pop Culture

MLG and ESPN Host First-Ever X Games Event

Major league gaming and ESPN will host for the first eSports event at the X Games

LastOneAwakeNYC4463 days ago
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Pop Culture

First eSports Stadium Plans Revealed, MLG Arena Will Call China Home

Major League Gaming has announced that it's building the first eSports stadium in China, "MLG Arena"

LastOneAwakeNYC4466 days ago
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Pop Culture

Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant Hosts "Call of Duty" Battle Tonight

The Dallas Cowboys wide recieving Dez Bryant hosts "Dez Bryant Live" where fans can face off against Bryant and pro gamers

LastOneAwakeNYC4469 days ago
Pop Culture

Activision's "Call of Duty" Championships Happening Now on MLG

31 teams enter the "COD" brawl today.

LastOneAwakeNYC4494 days ago
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Pop Culture

Major League Gaming Launches Xbox 360 App Today

Xbox One version set to drop later this year.

LastOneAwakeNYC4498 days ago
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Pop Culture

MLG Crowns First "COD: Ghosts" Champion

Speed Gaming win "Dota 2" prize in upset

LastOneAwakeNYC4617 days ago
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Pop Culture

Major League Gaming Championships Start Today (Video)

First ever "COD: Ghosts" tournament

LastOneAwakeNYC4620 days ago
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Pop Culture

Major League Gaming Launches MLG.tv Ahead of Championships

First "COD:Ghosts" tournament this weekend

LastOneAwakeNYC4624 days ago
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Pop Culture

Can't Get Enough "Call of Duty: Ghosts?" MLG Is Hosting the OpTic Grind

Major League Gaming is grinding down to "Ghosts"

LastOneAwakeNYC4644 days ago
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Pop Culture

Major League Gaming Premiers "eSports Report" Tonight (Video)

New competitive gaming news show debuts tonight

LastOneAwakeNYC4649 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Call of Duty: Black Ops II" World Premiere at MLG This Weekend

Major League Gaming will Premiere "Apocalypse"

LastOneAwakeNYC4711 days ago
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Pop Culture

Dwight Howard, Dez Bryant, and DeJuan Blair Compete in Major League Gaming's Spring Championship

Star of the Lakers, Nuggets, and Cowboys compete in Call of Duty: Black Ops II.

Hanuman Welch4765 days ago
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Pop Culture

Major League Gaming Welcomes 'Planetside 2' to the Big Leagues

Plus 'Black Ops 2' and 'League of Legends' in Major League Gaming's 2013 Winter circuit.

Michael Rougeau4921 days ago
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Pop Culture

Major League Gaming Airing 'Starcraft 2' Championship Tonight at 6 ET

Tune in to catch the masters at work.

Michael Rougeau4957 days ago
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Pop Culture

MLG Kicks Off December with an In-Depth Look at Competitive 'Starcraft 2'

MLG's December programming will include 'Halo 4,' 'Black Ops 2,' 'Starcraft 2,' 'League of Legends' and more.

Michael Rougeau4974 days ago

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