Tamika "REDinFamy" Moultrie
Latest Stories
Yes, You Can Actually Make a Living Playing NBA 2K
With the inaugural draft of the NBA 2K League, the NBA added further legitimacy to esports and made hoop dreams come true for over 100 elite gamers.
Interview: Inside Red Bull's Training Grounds For Pro Gamers
Wings for everyone.
Interview: Father Of Competitive Gaming Walter Day Explains The Roots Of Today's Pro-Gamers
Respect the architect.
Interview: Major League Gaming CEO Sundance DiGiovanni Talks About Building And Expanding eSports
Meet the one of the biggest moguls in pro-gaming.
Know Your Roots: eSports Celebrates Its 30 Year Anniversary
Pro-gamers have been around for decades but here's when it became official.
Interview: Isaiah TriForce Johnson Calls Shenanigans On The NRA
The pro-gamer speaks out on video game scapegoating.
Interview: "Operation Cease Fire" Organizer Antwand Pearman Speaks Out
The avid gamer and journalist breaks down his cause to gamers and supporters.