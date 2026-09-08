Tamika "REDinFamy" Moultrie Portrait

Tamika "REDinFamy" Moultrie

Joined July 2014 | 8 posts
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Yes, You Can Actually Make a Living Playing NBA 2K

With the inaugural draft of the NBA 2K League, the NBA added further legitimacy to esports and made hoop dreams come true for over 100 elite gamers.

Tamika "REDinFamy" Moultrie3084 days ago
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Interview: Inside Red Bull's Training Grounds For Pro Gamers

Wings for everyone.

Tamika "REDinFamy" Moultrie4794 days ago
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Interview: Father Of Competitive Gaming Walter Day Explains The Roots Of Today's Pro-Gamers

Respect the architect.

Tamika "REDinFamy" Moultrie4931 days ago
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Interview: Major League Gaming CEO Sundance DiGiovanni Talks About Building And Expanding eSports

Meet the one of the biggest moguls in pro-gaming.

Tamika "REDinFamy" Moultrie4986 days ago
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Know Your Roots: eSports Celebrates Its 30 Year Anniversary

Pro-gamers have been around for decades but here's when it became official.

Tamika "REDinFamy" Moultrie4999 days ago
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Interview: Isaiah TriForce Johnson Calls Shenanigans On The NRA

The pro-gamer speaks out on video game scapegoating.

Tamika "REDinFamy" Moultrie5014 days ago

Interview: "Operation Cease Fire" Organizer Antwand Pearman Speaks Out

The avid gamer and journalist breaks down his cause to gamers and supporters.

Tamika "REDinFamy" Moultrie5018 days ago

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