Andrew Freedman
Latest Stories
'The Pete Holmes Show" Questions Guile's "Street Fighter" Service Record (Video)
http://manager.complex.com/video-games/2014/05/dayz-sold-2-million-copies-in-4-months
Touch Me Now: 20 iOS Games You Should be Playing Right This Minute
The 20 iOS Games You Should be Playing Right Now
Life as a Video Game is an Endless Runner - Until it Ends (Video)
This is what life would look like as a video game.
PSA: Don't Brush Your Teeth Like You're in a First Person Shooter (Video)
Don't Brush Your Teeth With a First Person Shooter (Video)
The Release Trailer for "Madden 15" is Here (Video)
Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly stars in the "Madden 15" trailer
Prizes, Please: "Papers, Please" Cleaned up at Games For Change
"Papers, Please" was the big winner at the Games For Change Awards
Play as "Frozen" Characters in "Grand Theft Auto", This is Everything
Play as "Frozen" Characters in "Grand Theft Auto IV" with New Mods
Kinect Still Missing Voice Commands in Some Locations Five Months After Launch
Xbox One's Kinect is still missing voice commands in some launch territories.
GameStop Moving Into Consumer Tech, Closing 120-130 Game Stores
GameStop Moving Into Consumer Tech, Closing 120-130 Game Stores
Wait, a Live-Action "Street Fighter" Series That Doesn't Suck?
Machinima is working on the live action "Street Fighter: Assassin's Fist"
"Assassin's Creed" is Ubisoft's Top Selling Franchise at 73 Million Copies Worldwide
"Assassin's Creed" is Ubisoft's Top Selling Franchise at 73 Million Copies Worldwide
"Minecraft" is Helping Developing Countries Build Better Cities
"Minecraft" is Helping Developing Cities to Plan
YouTubers Turn "Pokémon" Theme Into R&B Slow Jam
YouTubers Turn Pokémon Theme Into Slow Jam
When Your Dad Works at Dreamworks, This is How You Get to School
Dreamworks animator's kid uses special effects to get to school.
Nintendo Sued for Allegedly Infringing Patent with Wii U
Nintendo is being sued for allegedly infringing a patent.
This Roly-Poly Droid is Either a Cool RC Toy or a Harbinger of a Deadly Future (Video)
A rolling droid is a harbinger of a robot-filled future.
Cockroaches Successfully Injected with Drug-Dispensing Nanobots
Cockroaches Successfully Injected with Drug-dispensing Nanobots
"Titanfall" DLC Map Pack, Expedition, Due in May
"Titanfall"'s first DLC Map Pack, Expedition, will release in May.