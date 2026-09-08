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Andrew Freedman

Joined July 2014 | 72 posts
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Latest Stories

'The Pete Holmes Show" Questions Guile's "Street Fighter" Service Record (Video)

http://manager.complex.com/video-games/2014/05/dayz-sold-2-million-copies-in-4-months

Andrew Freedman4517 days ago
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Touch Me Now: 20 iOS Games You Should be Playing Right This Minute

The 20 iOS Games You Should be Playing Right Now

Andrew Freedman4524 days ago
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Life as a Video Game is an Endless Runner - Until it Ends (Video)

This is what life would look like as a video game.

Andrew Freedman4525 days ago
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PSA: Don't Brush Your Teeth Like You're in a First Person Shooter (Video)

Don't Brush Your Teeth With a First Person Shooter (Video)

Andrew Freedman4525 days ago

The Release Trailer for "Madden 15" is Here (Video)

Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly stars in the "Madden 15" trailer

Andrew Freedman4525 days ago
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Prizes, Please: "Papers, Please" Cleaned up at Games For Change

"Papers, Please" was the big winner at the Games For Change Awards

Andrew Freedman4526 days ago
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Play as "Frozen" Characters in "Grand Theft Auto", This is Everything

Play as "Frozen" Characters in "Grand Theft Auto IV" with New Mods

Andrew Freedman4526 days ago

Kinect Still Missing Voice Commands in Some Locations Five Months After Launch

Xbox One's Kinect is still missing voice commands in some launch territories.

Andrew Freedman4527 days ago

GameStop Moving Into Consumer Tech, Closing 120-130 Game Stores

GameStop Moving Into Consumer Tech, Closing 120-130 Game Stores

Andrew Freedman4528 days ago

Wait, a Live-Action "Street Fighter" Series That Doesn't Suck?

Machinima is working on the live action "Street Fighter: Assassin's Fist"

Andrew Freedman4528 days ago
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"Assassin's Creed" is Ubisoft's Top Selling Franchise at 73 Million Copies Worldwide

"Assassin's Creed" is Ubisoft's Top Selling Franchise at 73 Million Copies Worldwide

Andrew Freedman4532 days ago
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"Minecraft" is Helping Developing Countries Build Better Cities

"Minecraft" is Helping Developing Cities to Plan

Andrew Freedman4532 days ago
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YouTubers Turn "Pokémon" Theme Into R&B Slow Jam

YouTubers Turn Pokémon Theme Into Slow Jam

Andrew Freedman4532 days ago

When Your Dad Works at Dreamworks, This is How You Get to School

Dreamworks animator's kid uses special effects to get to school.

Andrew Freedman4532 days ago

Nintendo Sued for Allegedly Infringing Patent with Wii U

Nintendo is being sued for allegedly infringing a patent.

Andrew Freedman4535 days ago
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This Roly-Poly Droid is Either a Cool RC Toy or a Harbinger of a Deadly Future (Video)

A rolling droid is a harbinger of a robot-filled future.

Andrew Freedman4535 days ago
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Cockroaches Successfully Injected with Drug-Dispensing Nanobots

Cockroaches Successfully Injected with Drug-dispensing Nanobots

Andrew Freedman4535 days ago
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"Titanfall" DLC Map Pack, Expedition, Due in May

"Titanfall"'s first DLC Map Pack, Expedition, will release in May.

Andrew Freedman4538 days ago

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