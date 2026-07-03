Lucas

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Charlie Sheen and Corey Haim in 'Lucas'
Pop Culture

Charlie Sheen 'Categorically Denies' Allegations That He Raped Corey Haim

Charlie Sheen and Corey Haim both starred in the 1989 film 'Lucas.'

juliarp3173 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Lucasfilm Is Trying to Shut Down a Lightsaber Academy With a Lawsuit

Sorry, prospective lightsaber masters: Lucasfilm is trying to totally shut down the Lightsaber Academy with a lawsuit.

Trace William Cowen3561 days ago
Music

Ryan Hemsworth Releases Collaborative EP With Lucas, Announces Secret Songs CMJ Showcase

Ryan Hemsworth and Lucas released their captivating EP, 'Taking Flight' prior to gearing up for their special Secret Songs CMJ showcase.

Khal3935 days ago
Music

Northern Touch: The Best Canadian Songs Of September

Catch up on the gems you might have missed this month.

Aaron Zorgel3944 days ago
Music

Premiere: Ryan Hemsworth and Lucas Beautifully Fall "From Grace"

Ryan Hemsworth and Lucas release another stellar track fro their collaborative 'Taking Flight' EP.

Khal3952 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App