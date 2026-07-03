Lucasv

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Lucasv
Music

Premiere: Rising French Producer Lucasv Shares Jazzy Electronic Cut "Reach" f/ BliBli And Zaire

A borderless blend of soul music, electronics, hip-hop and jazz in a way that sits right at the vanguard.

James Keith3141 days ago

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