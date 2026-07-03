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Don't Let the Suit Fool You: In His New Netflix Special, Louis C.K. Is (Thankfully) Still Louis C.K.
Though Louis C.K. decided to suit up for his new Netflix special '2017,' he's still (thankfully) the hilariously f*cked up comedian we've come to love.
FX Suddenly Sounds Hopeful That Louis C.K. Will Bring Back 'Louie'
Un-curb your enthusiasm. In the wake of Larry David's return to HBO, the hope for more of Louis C.K.’s 'Louie' has been revived.
First Trailer for Louis C.K.-Produced 'Better Things' Tackles Weed, Porn, and Parenting
The first trailer for the Louis C.K.-produced 'Better Things' shows just how hard it is to get in some weed and porn while parenting.
Louis C.K. Would Like Everyone to Know He's "So Not Broke"
But really we're all in debt to someone or something.
Louis C.K. Curbs Everyone's Enthusiasm for New 'Louie' Episodes: "I Can't Feel That Show Anymore"
Louis C.K. would like you to please curb your enthusiasm immediately.
Louis C.K. Surprises Everyone with New Show 'Horace and Pete'
Just call him the Beyoncé of comedy.
'Louie' Isn't Coming Back for a New Season Anytime Soon
Louis C.K. doesn't have plans for a new 'Louie' season anytime soon.
Louis C.K. and Albert Brooks Are Creating an Animated Pilot For FX
Louis C.K. and Albert Brooks are creating, writing, and starring in an animated pilot for FX.
Here's Your First Look at Zach Galifianakis and Louis C.K.'s New FX Series 'Baskets'
Though the series doesn't debut until 2016, FX is wasting little in the hype department.
Bad News, 'Louie' Fans: The Show Is Going on an "Indefinite Hiatus"
The FX sitcom won't return until Louis C.K. feels like it.
Louis C.K. Tells Jon Stewart 'The Daily Show' Is One of the "Great Comedy Accomplishments of All Time"
Louis and Jon talk old Comedy Cellar days and the future of 'The Daily Show.'
Louis C.K. Initially Told Lorne Michaels "F*ck You" After Being Asked to Trim His 'SNL' Monologue
In the new book from Judd Apatow, Louis C.K. reveals his initial response to Lorne Michaels' request to trim his monologue.
Watch the Short-But-Sweet TV Spots For "Louie" Season 5
The God comedian returns.
"Grand Budapest Hotel" and "Imitation Game" Win Screenplay Awards; "True Detective" and "Louie" Also (Finally) Honored
WGA concludes the TV awards for 2014 with wins for "True Detective," "Louie," and "The Simpsons." And film does its final awards loop pre-Oscar.
Louis C.K Has New Special, Considered Making "Louie" Episode a Movie
Louis C.K. almost made an episode of "Louie" into a movie.
"Louie" Gets Premiere Date as Louis C.K. Writes New Series
"Louie" has a premiere date for Season 5. Meanwhile Louis CK's costar Pamela Adlon is getting her own show.
Louis C.K. Says Joan Rivers' Death "Realy F*cking Sucks"
Louis C.K. delivered a heartfelt statement on Joan Rivers' death.
Jim Gaffigan’s TV Show Is Officially a Go
After failing to catch on with CBS, comedian Jim Gaffigan has found a home for his new TV show.