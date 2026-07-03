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Louis C.K.
Pop Culture

Don't Let the Suit Fool You: In His New Netflix Special, Louis C.K. Is (Thankfully) Still Louis C.K.

Though Louis C.K. decided to suit up for his new Netflix special '2017,' he's still (thankfully) the hilariously f*cked up comedian we've come to love.

Trace William Cowen3391 days ago
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Pop Culture

FX Suddenly Sounds Hopeful That Louis C.K. Will Bring Back 'Louie'

Un-curb your enthusiasm. In the wake of Larry David's return to HBO, the hope for more of Louis C.K.’s 'Louie' has been revived.

Trace William Cowen3628 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

First Trailer for Louis C.K.-Produced 'Better Things' Tackles Weed, Porn, and Parenting

The first trailer for the Louis C.K.-produced 'Better Things' shows just how hard it is to get in some weed and porn while parenting.

Trace William Cowen3650 days ago
Pop Culture

Louis C.K. Would Like Everyone to Know He's "So Not Broke"

But really we're all in debt to someone or something.

Trace William Cowen3739 days ago
Pop Culture

Louis C.K. Curbs Everyone's Enthusiasm for New 'Louie' Episodes: "I Can't Feel That Show Anymore"

Louis C.K. would like you to please curb your enthusiasm immediately.

Trace William Cowen3755 days ago
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Pop Culture

Louis C.K. Surprises Everyone with New Show 'Horace and Pete'

Just call him the Beyoncé of comedy.

Claire Landsbaum3821 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Louie' Isn't Coming Back for a New Season Anytime Soon

Louis C.K. doesn't have plans for a new 'Louie' season anytime soon.

erich4chi3834 days ago
Louis C.K.
Pop Culture

Louis C.K. and Albert Brooks Are Creating an Animated Pilot For FX

Louis C.K. and Albert Brooks are creating, writing, and starring in an animated pilot for FX.

erich4chi3847 days ago
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Pop Culture

Here's Your First Look at Zach Galifianakis and Louis C.K.'s New FX Series 'Baskets'

Though the series doesn't debut until 2016, FX is wasting little in the hype department.

Trace William Cowen3957 days ago
Pop Culture

Bad News, 'Louie' Fans: The Show Is Going on an "Indefinite Hiatus"

The FX sitcom won't return until Louis C.K. feels like it.

Frazier Tharpe3997 days ago
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Pop Culture

Louis C.K. Tells Jon Stewart 'The Daily Show' Is One of the "Great Comedy Accomplishments of All Time"

Louis and Jon talk old Comedy Cellar days and the future of 'The Daily Show.'

Trace William Cowen3998 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Louis C.K. Initially Told Lorne Michaels "F*ck You" After Being Asked to Trim His 'SNL' Monologue

In the new book from Judd Apatow, Louis C.K. reveals his initial response to Lorne Michaels' request to trim his monologue.

Trace William Cowen4045 days ago
Pop Culture

Watch the Short-But-Sweet TV Spots For "Louie" Season 5

The God comedian returns.

Erik Abriss4148 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"Grand Budapest Hotel" and "Imitation Game" Win Screenplay Awards; "True Detective" and "Louie" Also (Finally) Honored

WGA concludes the TV awards for 2014 with wins for "True Detective," "Louie," and "The Simpsons." And film does its final awards loop pre-Oscar.

BrianFormo4170 days ago
Pop Culture

Louis C.K Has New Special, Considered Making "Louie" Episode a Movie

Louis C.K. almost made an episode of "Louie" into a movie.

Christopher Spata4198 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Louie" Gets Premiere Date as Louis C.K. Writes New Series

"Louie" has a premiere date for Season 5. Meanwhile Louis CK's costar Pamela Adlon is getting her own show.

Christopher Spata4198 days ago
Pop Culture

Louis C.K. Says Joan Rivers' Death "Realy F*cking Sucks"

Louis C.K. delivered a heartfelt statement on Joan Rivers' death.

ianservantes4334 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Jim Gaffigan’s TV Show Is Officially a Go

After failing to catch on with CBS, comedian Jim Gaffigan has found a home for his new TV show.

Doug Sibor4370 days ago

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