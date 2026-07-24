Summer Walker took aim at her ex-boyfriend in her new project 'Still Over It,' in which she accuses the famed producer of being a cheater and a liar.Joshua Espinoza
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Summer Walker Blasts London on da Track Over Parenting Terms and Threats: 'If Anything Happens To Me It Was Him'
Summer Walker and London on da Track welcomed their first child together back in March, but now it appears as though they’re not on good terms.Joe Price
Music
Fans Are Going Crazy After Nicki Minaj Plays Old, Unreleased “Big Barbie” Track f/ Future on Instagram Live
On Saturday, Nicki Minaj played her 4-year-old, unreleased song "Big Barbie" featuring Future and produced by LondonOnDaTrack on Instagram Live.tara mahadevan
The best new music this week includes songs from PartyNextDoor, Drake, 03 Greedo, Action Bronson, YNW Melly, 2KBABY, and more.Brad Callas