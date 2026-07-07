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Watch here as Pierce Simpson links with producer !llmind to talk collabs and innovation in hip-hop.Brandon Constantine
Complex's best new music this week includes new songs from Roddy Ricch, Benny the Butcher, Justin Bieber, Jelani Aryeh, Kota The Friend, and more.Jessica Mckinney
We all know that producers make the beats we love. But where do they get their tools? Welcome to the world of sound design.Shawn Setaro
The trap sound is everywhere these days. To find out why, you've got to go back to the '80s.Shawn Setaro