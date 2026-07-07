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guapdad
Music

Listen to Deluxe Edition of Guapdad 4000 and !llmind's '1176' f/ "How Many (Remix)" With Rick Ross

Guapdad 4000 and !llmind have shared the deluxe version of their joint album '1176,' which includes six new songs and a remix of “How Many” with Rick Ross.

tara mahadevan1865 days ago
How to Get Waves: With Guapdadd 4000 | Complex News
Music

How to Get Waves: With Guapdad 4000 | Complex News

Learn how to get IMMACULATE waves from the wave master himself, Guapdadd 4000. The Bay Area rapper so graciously imparts his wave wisdom upon us as he gives us a step-by-step tutorial on proper wave maintenance. Oh! And his album 1176 is out everywhere!

Complex1949 days ago
guap
Music

Guapdad 4000 and !llmind Connect for New Album '1176' f/ Buddy, P-Lo, and More

Guapdad 4000 and producer !llmind have joined forces to deliver their new album '1176' with guest appearances from rappers Buddy, P-Lo, and more.

Jordan Rose1949 days ago
guapdad 4000
Music

Watch the Video for Guapdad 4000's New Song "She Wanna" f/ P-Lo

As he prepares to release his collaborative album with !llmind, '1176,' Guapdad 4000 unleashes creative visuals to go with his new single "She Wanna."

Jordan Rose1958 days ago
guapdad
Music

Guapdad 4000 and !llmind Announce Collaborative Album, Share "How Many" Video

Guapdad 4000 and !llmind have teamed-up for an album entitled '1176​​​​'​​​, and to coincide with the announcement they’ve shared the video for “How Many."

Joe Price1984 days ago
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Marlon Craft — How We Intended
Music

Marlon Craft Shares New Album 'How We Intended'

Hell’s Kitchen native Marlon Craft's 'How We Intended​​​​​​​​​​​​​​' is here, featuring fan-favorite singles like “Hoodie Weather" and “State of the Union."

Xavier Hamilton1986 days ago
TOBi "Werking"
Music

Premiere: TOBi Shares New Single "Werking"

The Nigerian-Canadian artist says the song serves as a "wake-up call for anybody who feels down and out."

Joshua Espinoza2672 days ago
Nicki Minaj
Music

Watch Nicki Minaj's New Video for "Hard White"

The visual arrives just weeks before Nicki kicks off her European tour with Juice WRLD.

Joshua Espinoza2727 days ago
J. Cole
Music

J. Cole Declares He's the 'Greatest Right Now' on New Song "MIDDLE CHILD"

J. Cole comes through with his new song "MIDDLE CHILD" which features production from Grammy award-winner T-Minus.

edwinortiz2735 days ago
Murda
Music

Premiere: Toronto Rapper Booggz Links Up With Murda Beatz and illmind for "Coup'd Up"

Producer Murda Beatz has a good ear when it comes to emerging talent, and Toronto rapper Booggz is no different.

Joe Price2740 days ago
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nicki
Music

Here Are the Credits for Nicki Minaj's 'Queen' Album

Nicki Minaj's first new album in four years, 'Queen,' is out today and features a veritable assortment of superstar collaborators. We've compiled the full credits list for your perusal.

Trace William Cowen2901 days ago
Illmind
Music

!llmind on How He Landed on Beyoncé and JAY-Z's New Album 'Everything Is Love'

Producer !llmind spoke with Complex about his work on "Heard About Us" off JAY-Z and Beyoncé's new joint album 'Everything Is Love,' and also shared what his first reaction was when he heard it.

edwinortiz2955 days ago
Image via Instagram
Music

Bryson Tiller on Unreleased Drake Collaborations: 'I Don’t Ever Want to Rush a Song With Nobody'

Bryson Tiller talks about a few unreleased songs he has with Drake.

Omar Burgess3299 days ago
Illmind
Music

'I Consider Him a Rapper as Much as a Singer': Producer !llmind on Bryson Tiller's 'True to Self'

Veteran producer !llmind talks about working on Bryson Tiller's 'True to Self' and why he respects him as a rapper.

edwinortiz3340 days ago

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