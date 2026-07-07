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Lizzo Cancels Montreal Concert Last Minute Due to Illness: 'This is Getting Worse'
Just an hour before Lizzo’s Montreal concert was set to begin, the singer announced that the show would no longer go on because she became too sick to perform.
50 Cent Is Hitting Multiple Canadian Cities on 'Get Rich or Die Tryin'' 20th Anniversary Tour
50 Cent’s legendary album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ celebrated its 20th anniversary this year and to mark the occasion, the rapper will perform in Canadian cities.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Adds 8 Canadian Cities to 'Me vs. Myself' Tour
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is expanding his 'Me vs. Myself' tour to 8 Canadian cities: Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Laval, Hamilton, Ottawa.
The Newly Renovated Massey Hall Is the Vibe Shift Toronto Needs
The historic venue is fresh off a three-year, $184-million restoration. It's a big win for Toronto's music scene, aesthetically and functionally. Here's why.
Meteorologist Interrupts Live Report to Call and Warn Kids About Tornado
NBC Washington chief meteorologist Doug Kammerer briefly stopped his weather report after realizing a tornado was "very close" to his house.
Kodak Black Addresses Concerns Over Touching Mom's Butt: 'We Ain’t Doin’ No Crazy Sh*t'
Kodak hopped on Instagram Saturday, finally speaking out about the the viral video of him grabbing his mother’s butt, and he wants to set the record straight.
Rochester Reporter Shares Video of Verbal Harassment Before Live Shot
Rochester's Brianna Hamblin shared the clip on Friday, which was recorded moments before her live shot, where a man began making crude comments to her.
Watch Vince Staples' 'Tiny Desk (Home) Concert' Performance
Fresh off the release of his self-titled latest album, Vince Staples returns with a 'Tiny Desk' performance that features frequent collaborator Kenny Beats.
Stream 6lack's Rooftop Performance "Live From the Ledge"
The rapper is paying tribute to the city of Atlanta with a groundbreaking performance of fan-favorite cuts, including tracks off his new '6pc Hot' EP.
Letter Sent Out to Nominees Confirms Emmys Will Hold Virtual Ceremony This Year Due to Pandemic
In a letter sent to this year's nominees, Emmy executive producers and host Jimmy Kimmel confirmed that this year's ceremony will be held virtually.
Chainsmokers' Hamptons Concert Being Investigated for Poor Social Distancing Techniques (UPDATE)
As has been said a trillion times now in tweets, people indeed risked their lives and the lives of others to see Chainsmokers and a banking CEO perform.
Watch Teddy Riley and Babyface's Second Attempt at Instagram Live Battle
Round 2 has begun after their first attempt was postponed due to technical difficulties.
6ix9ine Stops by Tory Lanez's 'Quarantine Radio' to Tease New Music and Joke About Snitching
The Brooklyn rapper is continuing to joke about snitching.
21 Savage Turns His Instagram Live into R&B Concert
The rapper belted out a melody of hits for his followers.
'Jeopardy!,' 'Wheel of Fortune,' and Late-Night Shows Affected by Coronavirus Outbreak (UPDATE)
Conferences, festivals, and events across the country have been canceled in the wake of the virus' alarming spread.
Jim Carrey Talks About How ‘In Living Color’ Live Special Impacted Super Bowl Halftime Shows
Let's do another 'In Living Color' special for next year's Super Bowl.
Machine Gun Kelly Apologizes and Promises to 'Get Help' After Shoving Stagehand
During a recent concert, Machine Gun Kelly appeared to shove a stagehand in a heated moment of frustration.