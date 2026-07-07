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Latest Stories

Lizzo performing live on stage
Music

Lizzo Cancels Montreal Concert Last Minute Due to Illness: 'This is Getting Worse'

Just an hour before Lizzo’s Montreal concert was set to begin, the singer announced that the show would no longer go on because she became too sick to perform.

Louis Pavlakos1173 days ago
Rapper 50 Cent performing live
Music

50 Cent Is Hitting Multiple Canadian Cities on 'Get Rich or Die Tryin'' 20th Anniversary Tour

50 Cent’s legendary album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ celebrated its 20th anniversary this year and to mark the occasion, the rapper will perform in Canadian cities.

Louis Pavlakos1174 days ago
a boogie wit da hoodie photo
Music

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Adds 8 Canadian Cities to 'Me vs. Myself' Tour

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is expanding his 'Me vs. Myself' tour to 8 Canadian cities: Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Laval, Hamilton, Ottawa.

Louis Pavlakos1219 days ago
massey-hall-toronto
Music

The Newly Renovated Massey Hall Is the Vibe Shift Toronto Needs

The historic venue is fresh off a three-year, $184-million restoration. It's a big win for Toronto's music scene, aesthetically and functionally. Here's why.

Complex Canada1544 days ago
DC-area meteorologist calls kids live on-air to warn them of tornado
Life

Meteorologist Interrupts Live Report to Call and Warn Kids About Tornado

NBC Washington chief meteorologist Doug Kammerer briefly stopped his weather report after realizing a tornado was "very close" to his house.

Joshua Espinoza1571 days ago
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Kodak Black on stage in 2021
Music

Kodak Black Addresses Concerns Over Touching Mom's Butt: 'We Ain’t Doin’ No Crazy Sh*t'

Kodak hopped on Instagram Saturday, finally speaking out about the the viral video of him grabbing his mother’s butt, and he wants to set the record straight.

Brenton Blanchet1732 days ago
brianna hamblin
Life

Rochester Reporter Shares Video of Verbal Harassment Before Live Shot

Rochester's Brianna Hamblin shared the clip on Friday, which was recorded moments before her live shot, where a man began making crude comments to her.

Brenton Blanchet1823 days ago
Vince Staples "Tiny Desk"
Music

Watch Vince Staples' 'Tiny Desk (Home) Concert' Performance

Fresh off the release of his self-titled latest album, Vince Staples returns with a 'Tiny Desk' performance that features frequent collaborator Kenny Beats.

Brad Callas1824 days ago
6lack Live From the Ledge
Music

Stream 6lack's Rooftop Performance "Live From the Ledge"

The rapper is paying tribute to the city of Atlanta with a groundbreaking performance of fan-favorite cuts, including tracks off his new '6pc Hot' EP.

Joshua Espinoza2153 days ago
General view of Emmy Award at the 68th Emmy Awards Press Preview Day.
Pop Culture

Letter Sent Out to Nominees Confirms Emmys Will Hold Virtual Ceremony This Year Due to Pandemic

In a letter sent to this year's nominees, Emmy executive producers and host Jimmy Kimmel confirmed that this year's ceremony will be held virtually.

Jose Martinez2183 days ago
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rona
Music

Chainsmokers' Hamptons Concert Being Investigated for Poor Social Distancing Techniques (UPDATE)

As has been said a trillion times now in tweets, people indeed risked their lives and the lives of others to see Chainsmokers and a banking CEO perform.

Trace William Cowen2185 days ago
teddy riley babyface battle
Music

Watch Teddy Riley and Babyface's Second Attempt at Instagram Live Battle

Round 2 has begun after their first attempt was postponed due to technical difficulties.

Abel Shifferaw2283 days ago
6ix9ine tory
Music

6ix9ine Stops by Tory Lanez's 'Quarantine Radio' to Tease New Music and Joke About Snitching

The Brooklyn rapper is continuing to joke about snitching.

Abel Shifferaw2290 days ago
21 Savage attends the Tom Ford AW20 Show
Music

21 Savage Turns His Instagram Live into R&B Concert

The rapper belted out a melody of hits for his followers.

Xavier Hamilton2298 days ago
jeopardy coronavirus wheel
Pop Culture

'Jeopardy!,' 'Wheel of Fortune,' and Late-Night Shows Affected by Coronavirus Outbreak (UPDATE)

Conferences, festivals, and events across the country have been canceled in the wake of the virus' alarming spread.

Abel Shifferaw2325 days ago
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jim
Pop Culture

Jim Carrey Talks About How ‘In Living Color’ Live Special Impacted Super Bowl Halftime Shows

Let's do another 'In Living Color' special for next year's Super Bowl.

Trace William Cowen2364 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly
Music

Machine Gun Kelly Apologizes and Promises to 'Get Help' After Shoving Stagehand

During a recent concert, Machine Gun Kelly appeared to shove a stagehand in a heated moment of frustration.

Joe Price2460 days ago

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