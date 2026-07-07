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Atmosphere at LIV nightclub at Fontainebleau Miami
Life

LIV Nightclub Moves to Block LIV Golf's Trademark Application

The famous Miami venue filed a Notice of Opposition this week, claiming LIV Golf's trademarks are confusingly similar to those of LIV Nightclub.

Joshua Espinoza1225 days ago

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