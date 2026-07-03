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Junglepussy.
Pop Culture

Junglepussy Explains How Her Music Landed Her 'One Battle After Another' Role

The movie's director, Paul Thomas Anderson, handpicked the rapper for a role in the action drama after hearing her music.

Jaelani Turner-Williams274 days ago
Junglepussy, Regina Hall at the New York special screening of Searchlight Pictures' "O'Dessa" held at Metrograph on March 11, 2025 in New York, New York.
Pop Culture

Fans React to Regina Hall's Mini 'Support the Girls' Reunion in 'One Battle After Another'

This wasn't the first time Regina Hall and Shayna McHayle have acted alongside each other.

Alex Gonzalez293 days ago
junglepussy album
Music

Junglepussy Drops Off New Album 'Jp4'

Junglepussy has released her new album 'Jp4,' which includes production from Nick Hook and Dave Sitek and guest appearances from Gangsta Boo and Ian Isiah.

tara mahadevan2093 days ago
junglepussy
Music

Junglepussy Returns With New Album ‘JP3’

The album features appearances from Rico Love, Gangsta Boo, and Wiki.

Joe Price2990 days ago
Junglepussy
Music

Junglepussy Shares New Song "Trader Joe" and Reveals Release Date for 'JP3'

Junglepussy's new album will be released in May.

edwinortiz3005 days ago
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This is a photo of Junglepussy.
Music

Junglepussy Returns With Her First Solo Song in 2 Years, "State of the Union"

Her third LP is slated to drop sometime this year.

Sajae Elder3080 days ago
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Music

Stream Junglepussy's 'Pregnant With Success' Album

With production from Shy Guy and more.

Lauren Nostro3896 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Stream Shy Girls' "4WZ" Mixtape f/ Junglepussy, Tei Shi, Antwon and Rome Fortune

With features from Rome Fortune, Antwon, Tei Shi and Junglepussy.

Lauren Nostro4182 days ago

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