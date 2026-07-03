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Jungle Revivalist Nia Archives Spreads Her Wings On Debut Album ‘Silence Is Loud’

She also released the video for mellow indie jam “Cards On The Table”.

James Keith827 days ago
Individual lying on back with head propped on hands, wearing striped fur coat and shiny boots, showcasing eclectic jewelry
Music

Nia Archives Edges Closer To Debut Album With New Single “Unfinished Business”

The track follows on from “Crowded Roomz” and album title track “Silence Is Loud”.

James Keith852 days ago
Music

Nia Archives Channels The Isolation Felt On Tour Into New Joint “Crowded Roomz”

The new video features a few cameos from her pals Izzy Cofie, Reek0, Maverick Sabre, Corbin Shaw, Stef Grips, Jay-D and Ethan Flynn.

James Keith907 days ago
Life

Rescue Dog Who Located Children in Colombian Jungle After They Survived Plane Crash Is Missing

The Colombian military remains hopeful that they will find Wilson, the two-year-old dog that helped locate four children who survived 40 days in the Amazon jungle after their plane crashed.

Jose Martinez1121 days ago
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Music

Jorja Smith Connects With Nia Archives For Jumpy “Little Things” Remix

Get on board with this one because you’re going to hear it non-stop this summer.

James Keith1128 days ago
Life

4 Colombian Children Found Alive in Amazon Jungle 40 Days After Plane Crash

The four survivors were rescued on Friday 40 days after the crash of their small plane.

Brad Callas1133 days ago
Rapper 21 Savage attends 21 Savage's Freaknik22: The Sequel
Music

Nas’ Brother Responds After 21 Savage Questions Queens Rapper’s Relevancy

21 Savage has provoked a reaction from Nas’ brother Jabari 'Jungle' Jones after he questioned the 'King’s Disease III' rapper’s relevancy today.

Joe Price1341 days ago
Jungle
Music

Watch The Trailer For Amazon Prime Video’s UK Rap/Drill Drama Series ‘Jungle’

Made up of six episodes, the series tells the overlapping stories of several strangers overcoming various struggles set against the backdrop of drill and rap.

James Keith1433 days ago
len
Music

Premiere: Newcomer Len Can’t Let Go On UK Rave-Inspired “Solace”

“‘Solace’ is about the sticky position of knowing someone isn’t good for you, yet feeling like you can’t leave. It’s about feeling like your happiness is draine

Ezra Olaoya1451 days ago
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nia archives nia archives nia archives nia archives
Music

Nia Archives & Watch The Ride Team Up To “Mash Up The Dance” With New Jungle Cut

Nia Archives, the Bradford-born, London-based singer, producer and DJ, is back with a new single alongside production outfit Watch The Ride.

Ezra Olaoya1521 days ago
nia archives forbidden feelingz ep nia archives forbidden feelingz ep
Music

Nia Archives Delivers More Soul-Nourishing Jungle On ‘Forbidden Feelingz’ EP

The new six-track EP also comes with visuals for the EP’s latest single “Part Of Me”, which follow Nia and her pals on a ravey-psychedelic trip round Brighton.

James Keith1591 days ago
Skibadee
Music

Pioneering Drum & Bass MC Skibadee Has Passed Away

Ever since the news broke on Sunday night, fans, collaborators, and industry figures have been sharing their condolences and memories of Skibba’s music.

James Keith1601 days ago
Nia Archives - "Headz Gone West"
Music

Premiere: Nia Archives Stirs Together Jazz, Soul And Jungle On "Headz Gone West"

Inspired as much by Erykah Badu as she is by Remarc, jazz, soul, R&B, liquid drum & bass, jungle, late ‘80s rave nostalgia, Jamaican soundsystem culture, UK gar

James Keith1927 days ago

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