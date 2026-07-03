Featured
We catch up with Faron McKenzie, Trevor Nelson and Nadia Jae to celebrate one of the most important platforms for Black music.Jesse Bernard
In our new series ‘The Films That Made Us’, we take a look back at the films that have shaped British music over the last three decades. In today’s edition, we dissect ‘Predator’ and its influence on jungle music.Sam Davies
A chimp was caught masturbating with a plastic bottle, which scientists say is the first time a wild chimp has been seen using a man-made object in that way.Brad Callas
Music
Nas and Jungle Detail How Altercation With Death Row and 2Pac Went Down at the MTV Music Awards
Nas’ younger brother Jungle almost got into a fight with 2Pac and the Death Row crew at the MTV Music Awards in the ‘90s, the two have revealed.Joe Price