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‘Jungle Cruise' Tops Weekend Box Office With Surprising $34 Million Debut
Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' brought in just over $34 million at the domestic box office, and another $30 on Disney+, surpassing industry expectations.
Dwayne Johnson Addresses Vin Diesel’s ‘Tough Love’ Explanation of ‘Fast & Furious’ Feud
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says he "laughed hard" when he first heard Vin Diesel's recent explanation of their widely reported on-set tensions.
Disneyland Reveals Updated Jungle Cruise Ride After Removing Racially Offensive Features
Disneyland has revealed its course correction for its Jungle Cruise attraction after removing its racially insensitive depictions of indigenous people.
People Are Loving Jesse Plemons' Villain in New 'Jungle Cruise' Trailer
Disney's new 'Jungle Cruise' trailer is here, but it’s not the slick action or performances from Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt that have people talking.