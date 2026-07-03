Jungle Cruise

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Latest Stories

jungle-cruise
Pop Culture

‘Jungle Cruise' Tops Weekend Box Office With Surprising $34 Million Debut

Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' brought in just over $34 million at the domestic box office, and another $30 on Disney+, surpassing industry expectations.

tara mahadevan1811 days ago
dwayne johnson
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson Addresses Vin Diesel’s ‘Tough Love’ Explanation of ‘Fast & Furious’ Feud

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says he "laughed hard" when he first heard Vin Diesel's recent explanation of their widely reported on-set tensions.

Trace William Cowen1823 days ago
Jungle Cruise
Pop Culture

Disneyland Reveals Updated Jungle Cruise Ride After Removing Racially Offensive Features

Disneyland has revealed its course correction for its Jungle Cruise attraction after removing its racially insensitive depictions of indigenous people.

Brad Callas1833 days ago
jesse-plemons
Pop Culture

People Are Loving Jesse Plemons' Villain in New 'Jungle Cruise' Trailer

Disney's new 'Jungle Cruise' trailer is here, but it’s not the slick action or performances from Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt that have people talking.

Joe Price1878 days ago

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